Photos: Senegal advance to World Cup last 16 by beating Ecuador

Senegalese captain Kalidou Koulibaly scored the winning goal for a 2-1 victory.

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, celebrates with teammates scoring his side's second
Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. [Francisco Seco/Reuters]
Published On 29 Nov 2022

Senegal football captain Kalidou Koulibaly sent his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador.

Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty from Ismaila Sarr. Moises Caicedo then scored for Ecuador to make it 1-1 in the 67th.

At 1-1, Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated.

However, a few minutes later Senegal took the lead once again as their defender and Koulibaly scored from close range after a free kick whipped from the right flank.

The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 in the other match to win the group. Senegal finished second, while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated.

Senegal last advanced from the group stage at the 2002 World Cup, when the team reached the quarter-finals in its tournament debut.

An Ecuador's fan cheers before the start of the World Cup
An Ecuador fan cheers before the start of the World Cup Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal. [Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo]
A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha
Senegalese fans pay a moving tribute to former player Papa Bouba Diop, who died two years ago today. The supporters sported outfits featuring the Senegalese flag and the number 19 painted on their backs. [Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE]
General view inside the stadium before the match
Fans at Khalifa International Stadium watch the pregame ceremonies prior to the match. [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
Ecuador v Senegal - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Ecuador's Hernan Galindez in action with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly
Ecuador's Hernan Galindez is pictured in action with Senegal's Koulibaly. [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly in action with Ecuador's Enner Valencia
Senegal's Koulibaly slides in to tackle Ecuador's Enner Valencia. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr scores their first goal from the penalty spot
Ismaila Sarr scores Senegal's first goal from the penalty spot. [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring their first goa
Sarr celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal. [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
Ecuador's Moises Caicedo celebrates scoring their first goa
Ecuador's Moises Caicedo celebrates scoring his side's first goal, which brought the game back to an even 1-1. [Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters]
Fans in Dakar watch Ecuador v Senegal - Dakar, Senegal - November 29, 2022 Senegal fans
Senegal fans celebrate after Koulibaly scores their side's second goal, giving their team the 2-1 victory they needed to move ahead to the round of 16. [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]