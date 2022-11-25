In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Spectacular 2-0 Iran win over Wales in stoppage time

Cheshmi and Rezaeian score for Iran in stoppage time, turning the game as Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0.

Wales - Iran
Iran team in action during the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 25 Nov 2022

Midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored the first goal for his team in the eighth minute of stoppage time, turning the game as Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0.

Wales dominated the possession throughout Friday’s match, and the first half had been a closely contested affair as both sets of fans passionately urged their teams on.

Iran eventually emerged as the better team in the second half, pleasing their manager Carlos Queiróz who was happy to see some pride in his side after England thrashed them 6-2 in their opening match.

For long spells, it seemed as though the game would end goalless as both sides found it hard to break down their opponents.

But a red card for Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey after a violent foul on Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi, opened the game up and allowed Iran to gain an upper hand with their numerical advantage.

Just before stoppage time, Cheshmi scored the first goal for his team with a peach of a strike.

Three minutes later, Ramin Rezaeian’s chipped finish added gloss to the scoreline.

 

Wales - Iran protest
Iranian fans protest before the game. The police took the banners from them. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Wales vs Iran
Iran emerged as the dominant side in the second half. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera].
Wales - Iran
A Welsh player misses an opportunity to score. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Wales - Iran
The Iranian team in action during the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Wales - Iran
Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey gets a red card. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Wales vs Ira
The two teams challenge for the ball. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Wales - Iran
Cheshmi scores the first goal for his team. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Wales - Iran
Iran team and fans celebrate after the goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Wales - Iran
Iranian players celebrate at the end of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Wales - Iran
Wales fans react at the end of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Wales - Iran
Wales players acknowledge the distraught supporters at the end of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]