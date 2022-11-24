In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Photos: Showman Richarlison stars as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
The game's standout star, Brazil's Richarlison, heads off on a run during match against Serbia at Lusail Stadium [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi
Published On 24 Nov 2022

Brazil kicked off their World Cup campaign in style on Thursday. It was not an easy win over Serbia but they got there in the end.

After a scoreless first half, Brazil took the lead in the 62nd minute. A shot by Vinicius Junior was well blocked by the Serbian keeper, but the rebound fell to Richarlison who instinctively poked it in.

Ten minutes later, Richarlison controlled Vinicius Junior’s low cross, swivelled and mid-flight launched a scissor kick that flew into the bottom corner.

In Richarlison, Brazil found their showman.

Still, Serbia deserved credit for their performance. For an hour, they held Brazil comfortably at bay. Their attacking threat was minimal but their discipline and drive were commendable.

Brazil are widely tipped to be strong contenders for this year’s World Cup. Their squad is stacked with quality and attacking threats, with star forward Neymar eyeing a legacy-making tournament.

Serbia is making its third appearance at the World Cup as an independent nation after debuting at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

On Monday, Brazil faces Switzerland and Serbia faces Cameroon in the next set of Group G matches.

Excited Brazil supporters wave a replica World Cup prior to the start of the match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Serbia showed they were ready to put up a fight against the highly-favoured Brazilian side [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Neymeyar Jr.
Just 45 minutes into the game, Neymar became the tournament's most fouled player, with five by that point [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The Serbian underdogs held Brazil at bay during the first half, keeping the score at 0-0 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil came back from the half-time break ready to show Serbia why they are tournament favourites [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil's Richarlison opened up the scoring in the 62nd minute [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Brazilian fans begin to heat up after their side takes the lead [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Richarlison scores
Brazilian players swarm Richarlison after the game's star scored his second, unanswered goal [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil celebrate
Brazilian players celebrate with their fans after their 2-0 victory over Serbia [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]