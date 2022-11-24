In Pictures

Photos: Uruguay denied by woodwork in 0-0 draw with South Korea

South Americans held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening World Cup Group H game.

Uruguay's Matias Vina, right, in action with South Korea's Lee Kang-in. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Published On 24 Nov 2022

Uruguay defender Diego Godin and midfielder Federico Valverde hit the woodwork as the South Americans were held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening World Cup Group H game.

Wearing a black mask to protect a facial fracture, Son Heung-min started for the South Koreans on Thursday, yet it was teammate Hwang Ui-jo who came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he scooped his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The best chance of a pulsating first half fell to Uruguay captain Godin, whose glancing header from a corner hit the foot of the left-hand post just before the break.

Valverde fired a stinging shot in the final minute of regulation time that hit the top of the post as the two sides battled to a stalemate in front of a crowd of 41,663, with group rivals Portugal set to meet Ghana later in the evening.

South Korea fans before the start of the match. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
Uruguay's Matias Vecino, left, and Rodrigo Bentancur, right, in action with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, heads the ball as South Korea's Kim Min-jae defends. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu dives to save a shot by Uruguay's Darwin Nunez, top left. [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
Uruguay's Federico Valverde controls the ball during the World Cup Group H match against South Korea. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
South Korea and Uruguay fans cheer. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu dives for the ball. [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
South Korea's Son Heung-min, wearing a mask due to a facial fracture, reacts during the match. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
South Korean players stand in front of their fans at the end of the match. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]