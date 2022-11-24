In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Photos: Ronaldo makes history as Portugal beat Ghana 3-2

The Portuguese star has become the first male player to score in five World Cups.

Ronaldo triumphant, holding up his fisted hands against a blurred background
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Portugal's win over Ghana at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi
Published On 24 Nov 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score in five World Cups as Portugal opened its campaign against Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Despite his recent struggles and controversies at the club level, Ronaldo spectacularly led the line for his national team in the game on Thursday, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Portugal.

After a scoreless first half, Ronaldo converted from the spot in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead against Ghana.

Ghana’s Andre Ayew then scored an equaliser, after which Portugal got two goals in quick succession to make the score 3-1. A goal by Ghana’s Osman Bukari made it 3-2 in the 89th minute.

Portugal’s victory puts the team at the top of Group H ahead of their next match against Uruguay on Monday. Ghana’s next match is against South Korea on Monday.

974 Stadium from the outside, lit up in the evening light
Stadium 974 before the start of the match between Portugal and Ghana in Group H of the World Cup 2022. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Fan in yellow and green and red clothing and face painted in the same colours holds up flags in each hand with other fans all around him
Ghanaian fans cheer before the start of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Green and red colours on these fans. Woman yelling, with outstretched fisted hand
Portugese fans cheer as their players come out on the pitch for the warm-up. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Both teams in a line on the pitch with the stalls of fans behind them. In front are large white letters lying on the ground saying: "Fifa world cup Qater 2022"
Portugal and Ghana line up for their national anthems. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Players caught in action, Samed kicking the ball
Salis Abdul Samed defends against Bernardo Silva in the first half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal vs Ghana Group H, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 24 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Ronaldo runs past Ghanaian centre-back Alexander Djiku. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
portugal vs ghana
Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey commits a foul trying to recover the ball. Ghana’s next match is against South Korea on Monday. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Ronaldo kisses the ball
After a scoreless first half, Ronaldo converted from the spot in the 65th minute. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fans
Portugal’s victory puts the team at the top of Group H ahead of their next match against Uruguay. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]