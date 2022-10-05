In Pictures

Gallery|Business and Economy

Photos: India factory turning cigarette stubs into soft toys

Brightly coloured toy bears are made with white stuffing produced from an item more commonly found in a rubbish bin.

India
Soft toys are made using recycled fibre separated from cigarette filters at a recycling factory in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Published On 5 Oct 2022

Sitting on the floor of a house on the outskirts of New Delhi, women smile and chat as they fill brightly coloured toy bears with white stuffing made from a product more commonly found in rubbish bins.

The material is composed of cigarette stubs. They’ve been picked up from city streets where they had been discarded with millions of others. Then they’re separated into fibres, cleaned and bleached.

Reprocessing them into a range of products, including toys and pillows, is the brainchild of businessman Naman Gupta.

“We started with 10g [0.35 ounces of fibre per day] and now we are doing 1,000kg [2,205 pounds],” Gupta said. “… Annually we are able to recycle millions of cigarette butts.”

His workers separate out the butts’ outer layer and tobacco. They’re turned into recycled paper and compost powder.

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 267 million people, nearly 30 percent of India’s adult population, are tobacco users, and butts litter the streets, where general cleanliness standards are abysmally low.

“Working here also helps keep our environment clean,” said Poonam, a worker in Gupta’s factory who only gave her first name.

Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
A worker scoops cigarette filter tips using a dustpan. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Advertisement
Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 267 million people, or nearly 30 percent of Indian adults, use tobacco. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
A worker separates paper and fibre from cigarette filter tips. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
The separated fiber from cigarette filters is put through an industrial shredder. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
The shredded fibre separated from cigarette filters is treated with a biodegradable chemical composition. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Indian factory
A worker loads the recycled fibre into a cotton gin. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Advertisement
Indian factory
"Annually we are able to recycle millions of cigarette butts," said Naman Gupta, founder of Code Effort, the company that recycles cigarette butts. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Indian factory
Women make paper bags using recycled paper separated from cigarette filter tips. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Indian factory
Women make soft toys using recycled fibre. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]