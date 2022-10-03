In Pictures

News|Weather

Photos: Hurricane Ian aftermath search-and-rescue efforts ongoing

US survivors of Hurricane Ian are sifting through debris, and some are being evacuated after remaining in the storm’s path.

Rescuers help evacuate Suzanne Tomlinson, a resident who rode out the storm, as they carry her to a waiting boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County
Rescuers help evacuate Suzanne Tomlinson, a resident who rode out the storm, as they carry her to a waiting boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Lee County, Florida, the United States. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Published On 3 Oct 2022

People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some parts of the United States affected by the storm. It was clear the road to recovery would be long and painful.

And Ian was still not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday, and officials warned of the potential for severe floods, with a coastal flood warning in effect Monday.

At least 85 people have been confirmed dead: most in Florida, with four in North Carolina and three in US neighbour Cuba.

Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited mobile phone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn’t expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go due waterways that are overflowing.

Fewer than 620,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity by early Monday, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

Rescue missions were ongoing, especially on the Sanibel and Pine barrier islands near Fort Myers in southwest Florida, which were cut off from the mainland when storm surges destroyed causeways and bridges.

Coast Guard, municipal and private crews have been using helicopters, boats and even jet skis to evacuate people over the past several days.

Boats operated by resident good Samaritans help evacuate residents who stayed behind on Pine Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha
Boats operated by resident good Samaritans help evacuate residents who stayed behind on Pine Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County
Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Coast Guard personnel help evacuate residents who rode out the storm, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County
US Coast Guard personnel help evacuate residents from Pine Island. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Snowbird Bob Fennessey of Montreal, Canada, clears out storm-damaged items from his condo, as ruined furniture and a car from his neighbors' vacation home sits on the lawn, after storm surge filled the first story of their houses during the passage of Hurricane Ian
Snowbird Bob Fennessey of Montreal, Canada clears out storm-damaged items from his condo, as ruined furniture and a car from his neighbour's vacation home sit on the lawn, near San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
A bathroom lies exposed and missing fixtures at Getaway Marina, as owner Robert Leisure begins the long process of rebuilding his business after the passage of Hurricane Ian
A bathroom lies exposed and is missing fixtures at Getaway Marina, as owner Robert Leisure begins the long process of rebuilding his business in the wake of Hurricane Ian. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
Fish lie dead at the edge of a road after the passage of Hurricane Ian, inside a trailer park on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach
Fish lie dead at the edge of a road inside a trailer park on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Melanie Kayson, a resident of Pine Island who rode out the storm on the island, cries as she is evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island
Melanie Kayson, a resident of Pine Island who rode out the storm on the island, cries as she is evacuated from Pine Island in Lee County, Florida. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Responders from the de Moya Group survey damage to the bridge leading to Pine Island, to start building temporary access to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha
Responders from the de Moya Group survey damage to the bridge leading to Pine Island in order to start building temporary access to the island. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Linda Newman, a resident of Pine Island who rode out the storm on the island and recently lost her husband, waits to be evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Lee County
Linda Newman, a resident of Pine Island who rode out the storm on the island and recently lost her husband, waits to be evacuated. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Destruction at the bridge leading to Pine Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha
The bridge leading to Pine Island, the only way to get road access, has been badly damaged. A temporary bridge is to be built, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Responders help evacuate Andy Sherwood, a resident who rode out the storm, and had a hip replacement five weeks earlier, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island
Responders help evacuate Andy Sherwood, a Pine Island resident who rode out the storm, and had a hip replacement five weeks earlier. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]