Thousands march on Sudan coup anniversary to demand civilian rule

The Sudan Doctors Committee said one protester died after being hit by a small security truck at a demonstration in Omdurman.

Pro-democracy protesters rally in Khartoum to mark the anniversary of the October 25, 2021 coup. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 26 Oct 2022

Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in cities across Sudan to demand full civilian rule, marking the first anniversary of a military coup that upended the nation’s short-lived transition to democracy.

The largest of Tuesday’s demonstrations took place in the capital, Khartoum.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said in a statement one protester died after being hit by a small truck of security forces while demonstrating in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum. The person’s identity was not immediately known.

NetBlocks, an online network tracker, said early on Tuesday that internet services across the country were blocked.

Various Sudanese pro-democracy activists and local journalists reported the use of tear gas by security forces. They had earlier closed off bridges leading into Khartoum.

In a statement published late on Tuesday, the Sudanese police accused the demonstrators of attacking various military sites. The police said rebel groups and “sleeper cells” were operating among the demonstrators and targeting security forces with explosive devices. Their statement provided no evidence. It did not mention any death.

Since its takeover, the military has cracked down and suppressed near-weekly pro-democracy marches, with as many as 118 protesters killed, according to Sudan Doctors Committee records.

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following the last coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2022
Medical officials said one protester died after being run over by a vehicle of security forces in Omdurman. [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
The largest of the day's demonstrations took place in Khartoum. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
A year ago, army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power and arrested the civilian leaders with whom he had agreed to share power in 2019, when mass protests compelled the army to depose one of its own, longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
Thousands on Tuesday also protested in the cities of Wad Madani and El Obeid south of Khartoum; Gadarif and Port Sudan in the east; Atbara in the north; and Nyala in the southwestern Darfur region. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
Authorities restricted internet access nationwide during the protests, internet monitor NetBlocks said. Access was restored later in the day. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
Authorities in Khartoum ordered all public institutions, schools, and businesses shut on Tuesday as security forces blocked roads and bridges. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
Police accused some protesters of "being armed and trained in violence". [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
Pro-democracy protesters in Khartoum. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]