Cyclone Sitrang has lashed Bangladesh, killing at least 9 people and snapping power and communication lines in the country’s southern and southwestern coastal region, officials said on Tuesday.

The cyclone triggered heavy rains and flooding in many areas, including the capital Dhaka.

The cyclone originated in the Bay of Bengal before turning north towards Bangladesh’s vast coast, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people to cyclone shelters late on Monday.

On Monday, the government halted operations by all river vessels across the country, closed three airports and asked fishing boats to return from the deep sea and remain anchored in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh is a delta nation of more than 160 million people and is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.