Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

At least 9 people killed, power and communication links snapped after cyclone makes landfall, bringing heavy rain.

Residents search for their belongings amid the debis of their collapsed huts in Chittagong. [Rabin Chowdhury/AFP]
Published On 25 Oct 2022

Cyclone Sitrang has lashed Bangladesh, killing at least 9 people and snapping power and communication lines in the country’s southern and southwestern coastal region, officials said on Tuesday.

The cyclone triggered heavy rains and flooding in many areas, including the capital Dhaka.

The cyclone originated in the Bay of Bengal before turning north towards Bangladesh’s vast coast, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people to cyclone shelters late on Monday.

On Monday, the government halted operations by all river vessels across the country, closed three airports and asked fishing boats to return from the deep sea and remain anchored in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh is a delta nation of more than 160 million people and is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

A cyclone that lashed Bangladesh left at least nine people dead across the southern delta region. [Rabin Chowdhury/AFP]
An aerial view shows flooded fields and houses after heavy rains in Kalapara. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Heavy rains battered the country, flooding many areas in the coastal regions across southern and southwestern Bangladesh. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
A woman wades through clogged tidal water after Cyclone Sitrang hits Kalapara. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
People cross the Buriganga River during heavy rain and rough conditions caused by Cyclone Sitrang in Dhaka. [Monirul Alam/EPA]
A rickshaw makes its way along a street during heavy rain in the Faridpur district. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
People wade through a flooded street in Dhaka. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Officials said mass evacuations before Cyclone Sitrang made landfall on the west coast helped save lives but the full extent of the casualties and damage would only be known after communications were fully restored. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]