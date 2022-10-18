In Pictures

Uganda battles to contain spread of Ebola

Ugandan authorities are in a race to stop the spread of the deadly Ebola virus that has killed at least 19 people.

Ugandan Red Cross workers carry a coffin containing an Ebola victim during a Safe and Dignified Burial
Ugandan Red Cross workers carry a coffin containing an Ebola victim during a safe and dignified burial in Mubende, Uganda. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
Published On 18 Oct 2022

Ugandan authorities declared an outbreak of Ebola last month after 54 people were infected with the virus.

At least 19 people have died, including four health workers since September 20. The first case in the capital, Kampala, was recorded last week.

Ugandan authorities have documented more than 1,100 contacts of known Ebola patients, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, is circulating in the country of 45 million people.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday imposed a 21-day travel lockdown on two Ebola-hit districts – Mubende and Kassanda – as part of efforts to stop the spread of the contagious disease.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that clinical trials of two vaccines could begin in the coming weeks pending Ugandan government approvals, without naming the vaccines.

At least six vaccines are in development for the Sudan strain, including three that have progressed to phase-one clinical trials, according to the WHO.

Ebola, which manifests as a viral haemorrhagic fever, is spread through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain and at times, internal and external bleeding.

Ebola first appeared in 1976 in two simultaneous outbreaks in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where it occurred in a village near the Ebola River after which the disease is named.

Red Cross workers don PPE prior to burying a 3-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola
Red Cross workers don PPE prior to burying a three-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola in Mubende. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
Mubende Regional Referral Hospital as seen on October 14, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda.
Mubende Regional Referral Hospital in Mubende, Uganda. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
A Red Cross worker creates a 'green zone' before donning PPE prior to burying a 3-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola on October 13, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 17 recorded deaths and 48 confirmed cases
A Red Cross worker creates a 'green zone' before donning PPE prior to burying a three-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospita
Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to hospital. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
A prayer is read during a Safe and Dignified Burial of an Ebola victim
The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on September 19 and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
Red Cross workers sanitize a house after burying a 3-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola
Red Cross workers sanitise a house after burying a three-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
Ebola prevention signage as seen on October 14, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda.
Ebola prevention signage in Mubende, Uganda. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
A general view of a makeshift Ebola Treatment Unit under construction
Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 20 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
Construction workers build a makeshift Ebola Treatment Unit
Construction workers build a makeshift Ebola Treatment Unit in Mubende. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
Volunteers receive training on how to conduct Safe and Dignified Burials of Ebola
Volunteers receive training on how to conduct safe and dignified burials of Ebola victims. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is seen drying after use
Personal protective equipment (PPE) drying after use. [Luke Dray/Getty Images]