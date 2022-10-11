In Pictures

Photos: Kashmir’s cricket bat makers face shortage of willows

Dwindling plantations affect the region’s famed cricket bat industry and risk their supply in cricket-crazy India.

Manzoor Ahmed Wani, a Kashmiri worker, prepares a cricket bat at a factory in Awantipora, south of the region's main city of Srinagar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Lines of shops display neat stacks of willow wood along a nondescript motorway in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Sangam village. Behind the shops are small manufacturing units, where that willow is handmade into cricket bats that find their way to the rest of India and other cricket-playing nations around the world.

But in the future, those bats are probably hard to come by.

Kashmir’s dwindling willow plantations are affecting the region’s famed cricket bat industry and risking the supply of cricket bats in India, where the sport is hugely followed.

The industry employs more than 10,000 people and manufactures nearly a million bats a year. Most are sold to tourists, while the rest are transported to various Indian cities and exported to other countries.

“There will be no bats produced in Kashmir in the coming years if the shortage continues,” said Fawzul Kabeer, who owns a company that exports cricket bats.

Kabeer said the demand for Kashmir willow bats increased after it was introduced during the ICC World T20 competition in Dubai last year.

Tens and thousands of towering willow trees were introduced to the picturesque Himalayan region by the British in the early 19th century to maintain the supply of firewood during Kashmir’s harsh winters. Decades after, the region’s villagers also began abundantly planting trees and using their wood to produce cricket bats.

But over the years, farmers in the region have been planting poplars in place of willows. The faster-growing poplar tree is preferred by the booming plywood industry.

“The trees are being cut in large numbers and no one is planting them again,” Kabeer said.

The problem is not expected to affect international players, who mostly use bats made from imported English willow, but will hit regional players and cricket enthusiasts who use the more affordable Kashmir-made bats.

Finished cricket bats are seen inside a factory in Sangam, south of Srinagar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Azhar Bhat tosses a ball with a bat to demonstrate its quality to a customer inside his showroom in Sangam. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Ali Raza, a worker from Uttar Pradesh state, levels the surface of a cricket bat at a factory in Srinagar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Mudasir Ahmed, a Kashmiri worker, carries willow clefts used to make cricket bats as he walks past clefts stacked up for seasoning at a factory in Awantipora. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Farooq Ahmed Khan prepares a cricket bat at a factory in Sangam. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A field full of felled willow trees in Haretaar, north of Srinagar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A Kashmiri man carries a willow log after cutting down willow trees in Haretaar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Willow trees on a government wetland at Haretaar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]