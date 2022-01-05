In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Kazakhstan rocked by protests

The protests started in the town of Zhanaozen, in the oil-rich western Mangistau region, before spreading to other areas.

Demonstrators take part in a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied petroleum gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities. [Vladimir Tretyakov/AP Photo]
Published On 5 Jan 2022

Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city of Almaty have fired stun grenades at more than 1,000 protesters marching towards the main city administration building, as rare protests that began over a sharp rise in fuel prices continued in parts of the country.

Amid the unrest, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the government and imposed states of emergency in affected areas.

The protests began after the government lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the start of the year. Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG because of its low cost. Sporadic protests are banned in the former Soviet state.

The government said the regulated price was causing losses for producers and needed to be liberalised. But Tokayev has now ordered acting cabinet members and provincial governors to reinstate price controls on LPG, and broaden them to gasoline, diesel and other “socially important” consumer goods.

He also ordered the government to develop a personal bankruptcy law and consider freezing utility prices and subsidising rent payments for poor families.

In addition to replacing the prime minister, Tokayev also appointed a new first deputy head of the National Security Committee who replaced Samat Abish, a nephew of powerful ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kazakh law enforcement officers during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Protesters stormed public buildings in Kazakhstan's biggest city as security forces struggled to impose control after the government resigned in response to popular anger over a fuel price increase. [Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters]
Advertisement
Demonstrators take part in a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan
The protests are the biggest threat so far to the governing system established by Kazakhstan's founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev. [Abduaziz Madyarov/AFP]
A damaged police car during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhsta
A damaged police car near the mayor's office during the protests. [Reuters]
Kazakh law enforcement officers during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at a crowd of several thousand protesters, some armed with batons and shields seized from police. [Vladimir Tretyakov/AP Photo]
Damaged windows during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhsta
A man takes a photo of the windows of a police kiosk damaged by demonstrators in Almaty. [Vladimir Tretyakov/AP Photo]
Demonstrators take part in a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Demonstrators ride a truck during the protest in Almaty. [Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters]
Advertisement
Demonstrators take part in a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan
More than 200 people have been arrested nationwide. [Vladimir Tretyakov/AP Photo]
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in the western province of Mangistau. [Vladimir Tretyakov/AP Photo]
Kazakh law enforcement officers during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Riot police block a street to prevent demonstrators during the protest in Almaty. [Vladimir Tretyakov/AP Photo]