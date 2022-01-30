In Pictures

Nervous calm in Ukrainian front line village as war looms

In the Ukrainian village of Zolote, residents and soldiers wait for clues about what happens next.

Olga, one of the 16 residents still living in a frontline village, holds a rabbit speaking to journalists at her house's yard not far from the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Olga Berezhna, 59, one of 16 residents still living in a front-line village, in her yard not far from the front line in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Published On 30 Jan 2022

In the village of Zolote in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Olga Berezhna cradles one of the rabbits she raises, feeds her chickens and receives an eager greeting from her shaggy dog when she walks into her yard. But this is not placid rural life – it is a grinding wait to find out if there will be war.

At 59, Berezhna is the youngest of the 16 people left in the village. The others are mostly in their 80s; all the younger people are long gone from this village near territory occupied by Russia-backed rebels.

Those still in the area – soldiers on duty in snowy trenches and sandbag-lined positions – look far older than their years.

Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels began fighting in 2014, a war that has killed more than 14,000 people. Although the fighting has diminished significantly in recent years, fears are strong that it could resume and become even bloodier since Russia began massing troops near Ukraine’s border.

Russia says it has no intention of invading, but many in the West believe that an offensive is imminent.

The next clue about what happens next is likely to come when Russian President Vladimir Putin decides how to respond to the rejection by the United States and NATO of Moscow’s demand that Ukraine be permanently denied membership in the military alliance.

In the meantime, Berezhna and the soldiers wait.

A Ukrainian serviceman looks back from atop an armored personnel carrier driving near a front line position in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman looks back from atop an armoured personnel carrier driving near a front line position in Luhansk. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
An Ukrainian serviceman cleans his position in a trench on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
An Ukrainian serviceman cleans his position in a trench on the front line. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Ukrainian servicemen rest in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers rest in a shelter on the front line. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a photographer while resting in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman in a shelter on the front line. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
A Ukrainian serviceman lies in bed looking at a mobile phone at a front line position in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman lies in bed looking at his mobile phone at a front line position in Luhansk. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Ukrainian servicemen walk in a trench on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Although the fighting has diminished significantly in recent years, fears are strong that it could resume and become even bloodier since Russia began massing troops near Ukraine's border. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
An Ukrainian serviceman looks around as he leaves a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman looks around as he leaves a shelter on the front line. Russia says it has no intention of invading, but many in the West believe otherwise. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
A Ukrainian serviceman ducks in a trench on the front line in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman ducks in a trench on the front line. Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels began fighting in 2014, a war that has killed more than 14,000 people. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]