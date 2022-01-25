In Pictures

In Pictures: Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Istanbul

The city of Athens with the Lycabettus hill is covered with snow during a snowfall
Lycabettus Hill in Athens covered with snow during a snowfall. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]
Published On 25 Jan 2022

A severe snowstorm disrupted road and air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in nearby Istanbul, Turkey, while snow blanketed most of the two countries, including several Aegean islands.

The Greek government declared a holiday on Tuesday in the greater Athens area, parts of central Greece and the islands to keep people at home.

“We ask citizens to avoid leaving their homes. It will be a difficult night,” Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides said. “The height of the snow is unprecedented in some areas.”

Turkish authorities in Istanbul, a metropolis of 16 million people, suspended intercity bus service and temporarily blocked travel to the city from Turkey’s Thrace region.

People stranded on roads abandoned their vehicles to walk home or crowded subway and other public transportation.

Schools across Turkey are closed for a winter break, but universities halted classes for two days. Public offices and shopping malls closed early.

“It is a difficult night,” Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu declared. He urged people not to leave their homes. Snow had reached 80-85 centimetres (31-33 inches) deep in some parts of Istanbul, he said.

Flights in and out of Istanbul Airport were suspended until 4am (01:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Authorities worked to clear runways and a road leading to the airport, where the roof of a facility used by Turkish Airlines’ cargo department collapsed from the weight of snow. No one was hurt.

In Greece, schools in many areas were closed. Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said more than 46,000 school classes were being held online.

Tourist boats docked in the Golden Horn with Suleymaniye Mosque in the background at Istanbul
Snow blanketed most of Istanbul on Monday. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
Vehicles drive as a man cross a street during snowfall in Agios Steganos, north of Athens
A man crosses a snow-covered street as vehicles inch past during snowfall in Agios Steganos, north of Athens. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]
A woman walks through the cemetery of Suleymaniye Mosque during a snowy day in Istanbul,
A woman walks through the cemetery of Suleymaniye Mosque on a snowy day in Istanbul. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Youth make a snowman during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece
The storm snarled traffic in Athens and put most public transport out of action. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]
People walk in the snow at Istanbul
Flurries are forecast to continue over the next few days in Istanbul, a metropolis of some 16 million that bridges Europe and Asia. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
People walk on the snow-covered Syntagma square during snowstorm in Athens
People walk on the snow-covered Syntagma Square during a snowstorm in Athens. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]
People walk in the snow at Istanbul
Traffic officials also closed major roads across large parts of central and southeastern Turkey, a mountainous region first hit by a snowstorm last week. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
The Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill, during heavy snowfall in Athens
The Parthenon is seen atop the Acropolis Hill, during heavy snowfall in Athens. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul
