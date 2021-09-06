Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Many Guineans celebrate as soldiers seize power

President Conde, in power for more than a decade, saw his popularity plummet since he sought a third term last year.

Alpha Conde, president of the Republic of Guinea, centre, was detained by special forces in the capital Conakry. [Handout via EPA]
Alpha Conde, president of the Republic of Guinea, centre, was detained by special forces in the capital Conakry. [Handout via EPA]
6 Sep 2021

Mutinying soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in Conakry.

Hundreds of people celebrated on the streets with members of Guinea’s armed forces after Conde’s arrest. The coup-makers announced on state television on Sunday the government had been dissolved.

They also announced plans to replace Guinea’s governors with regional military commanders.

The country’s borders were closed and its constitution declared invalid in the announcement read by army Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya. “The duty of a soldier is to save the country,” he said.

A video emerged showing the 83-year-old Conde, looking tired and dishevelled, in military custody.

Conde, in power for more than a decade, had seen his popularity plummet since he sought a third term last year, saying term limits did not apply to him.

People celebrate on the streets with members of Guinea's armed forces after the arrest of President Alpha Conde. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
People celebrate on the streets with members of Guinea's armed forces after the arrest of President Alpha Conde. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
Advertisement
Guinean special forces seized power in a coup d'etat, arresting the president and imposing an indefinite curfew in the West African country. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
Guinean special forces seized power in a coup d'etat, arresting the president and imposing an indefinite curfew in the West African country. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
The coup leaders announced plans to replace Guinea's governors with regional military commanders. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
The coup leaders announced plans to replace Guinea's governors with regional military commanders. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
People celebrate with members of Guinea's armed forces on Sunday. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened to impose sanctions while the African Union said it would meet urgently and take "appropriate measures". [Cellou Binani/AFP]
People celebrate with members of Guinea's armed forces on Sunday. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened to impose sanctions while the African Union said it would meet urgently and take "appropriate measures". [Cellou Binani/AFP]
The United States said violence and any extra-constitutional measures would only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability and prosperity. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
The United States said violence and any extra-constitutional measures would only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability and prosperity. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
Members of Guinea's armed forces celebrate after the arrest of the president. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
Members of Guinea's armed forces celebrate after the arrest of the president. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
Advertisement
Elite army unit head Mamadi Doumbouya said "poverty and endemic corruption" had driven his forces to remove President Conde from office. [Cellou Binani/AFP]
Elite army unit head Mamadi Doumbouya said "poverty and endemic corruption" had driven his forces to remove President Conde from office. [Cellou Binani/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Defiant Indian farmers rally against farm laws

Indian farmers from various unions organised a huge gathering demanding a withdrawal of the agricultural laws introduced by the government a year ago. [Rajat Gupta/EPA]

In Pictures: Taliban paints over Kabul’s colourful blast walls

The most common criticism of blast walls was that they were built to protect the rich and powerful, and created new traffic bottlenecks in already overcrowded cities across Afghanistan. [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Long road to recovery after hurricane Ida

A man looks at a partially collapsed building in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. [John Locher/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Domestic flights restart at Kabul airport

Passengers disembark as they arrive from Kandahar, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. [Wali Sabawoon/AP Photo]
Most Read

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir as it calls for end to war

A view of a gate of the provincial governor&#39;s office in Panjshir [Reuters]

Former US army sniper kills four, including baby, in Florida

The United States, where gun regulations are a hot debate issue, frequently experiences gun violence [File: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]

Taliban claims ‘complete capture’ of Afghanistan’s Panjshir

If the Taliban claim is confirmed, it would mean that the group now has complete control over all 34 provinces of Afghanistan [File: Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

Son of Muammar Gaddafi freed from Libya jail

Saadi Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, sits behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya February 7, 2016 [File: Ismail Zitouny/Reuters]