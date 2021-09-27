Protesters are calling on President Kais Saied to resign after he announced he would rule by decree.
In Pictures
Mass protest as Tunisia political crisis escalates
Tunisians rallied in the capital to protest President Kais Saied’s steps to tighten his grip on power.
Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital to protest President Kaïs Saied’s recent decrees bolstering the already near-total power he granted himself two months ago.
They include the continuing suspension of the parliament’s powers, the suspension of all legislators’ immunity from prosecution, and a freeze on their salaries.
In July, Saied decided to sack the country’s prime minister, suspend parliament – whose powers are now frozen – and assume executive authority, saying it was because of a national emergency.
His critics called it a coup.
Protesters on Sunday demanded the country’s constitution be respected and parliament reinstated.
Dozens of Saied supporters held a counter-protest but were separated by security barriers.
On Saturday, more than 100 Ennahdha party officials announced their resignations to protest the movement’s leadership.