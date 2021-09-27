Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Mass protest as Tunisia political crisis escalates

Tunisians rallied in the capital to protest President Kais Saied’s steps to tighten his grip on power.

Opponents of Tunisia&#39;s President Kais Saied shout slogans as they take part in a protest against what they call a coup. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
Opponents of Tunisia's President Kais Saied shout slogans as they take part in a protest against what they call a coup. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
27 Sep 2021

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital to protest President Kaïs Saied’s recent decrees bolstering the already near-total power he granted himself two months ago.

They include the continuing suspension of the parliament’s powers, the suspension of all legislators’ immunity from prosecution, and a freeze on their salaries.

In July, Saied decided to sack the country’s prime minister, suspend parliament – whose powers are now frozen – and assume executive authority, saying it was because of a national emergency.

His critics called it a coup.

Protesters on Sunday demanded the country’s constitution be respected and parliament reinstated.

Dozens of Saied supporters held a counter-protest but were separated by security barriers.

On Saturday, more than 100 Ennahdha party officials announced their resignations to protest the movement’s leadership.

An estimated 2,000 demonstrators converged in Tunisia's capital Tunis against President Saied's recent steps to tighten his grip on power. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
An estimated 2,000 demonstrators converged in Tunisia's capital Tunis against President Saied's recent steps to tighten his grip on power. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Advertisement
Police officers stand guard during protests in Tunis against President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Police officers stand guard during protests in Tunis against President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
The protest came after global and Tunisian human rights groups condemned Saied's "power grab" and labelled it "a first step towards "authoritarianism". [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
The protest came after global and Tunisian human rights groups condemned Saied's "power grab" and labelled it "a first step towards "authoritarianism". [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Police maintained a heavy presence around the demonstration and set up barricades. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Police maintained a heavy presence around the demonstration and set up barricades. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Demonstrators carry flags and banners during the protest against the Tunisian president. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Demonstrators carry flags and banners during the protest against the Tunisian president. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Tunisians hold up copies of the constitution during the protests. The president has announced plans to rewrite the charter. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Tunisians hold up copies of the constitution during the protests. The president has announced plans to rewrite the charter. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Advertisement
Sunday's was the largest demonstration since Saied on July 25 sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspended parliament, and granted himself judicial extraordinary powers. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Sunday's was the largest demonstration since Saied on July 25 sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspended parliament, and granted himself judicial extraordinary powers. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

Photos: Argentinian couples win 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup

Jhonny Carbajal, right, and Lucila Prego dance during the Tango Stage final competition. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]

In Pictures: Volcanic ash cloud closes La Palma airport

Lava and smoke rise following the eruption of Cumbre Vieja on the Canary Island of La Palma. [Jon Nazca/Reuters]

In Pictures: Weeds, sewage choke Kashmir’s scenic Dal Lake

Partially submerged houseboats are seen near a shanty over the Dal Lake in Srinagar. [Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo]

In Pictures: South Sudanese refugees homeless again after floods

South Sudanese refugees try to repair their hut in flood waters at a refugee camp which was inundated after heavy rain near in al-Qanaa in southern Sudan. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Most Read

China’s biggest airshow to highlight military prowess

Two J-20 stealth fighter jets of the Chinese People&#39;s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the last China Airshow in 2018 [File: Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Germany’s centre-left secures narrow win in end-of-era election

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz and party co-leader Saskia Esken react after first exit polls for the general elections [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]

Erdogan: Turkey could buy more Russian S-400s despite US warnings

The S-400 &#39;Triumph&#39; surface-to-air missile system is seen after its deployment at a military base near Kaliningrad, Russia [File: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters]

Nationwide strike by India farmers a year after farm laws enacted

A farmer holds the Indian national flag during a nationwide strike, in Ghaziabad outside capital New Delhi [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]