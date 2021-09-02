Live

Ida brings flash floods to New York, disrupting subway

Ida has hit the northeast United States, bringing intense rains and flying debris.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after massive flooding hit New York City. [David Dee Delgado/Getty Images via AFP]
2 Sep 2021

Storm Ida hit the US states of New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, moving northeast, bringing heavy rain and warnings of flying debris injuries as authorities rushed to close airports and declare a state of emergency.

Ida slammed into the southern state of Louisiana on Sunday, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes as it blazed a trail of destruction north and east.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as the remnants of the storm caused massive flooding in New York City, the US’s financial and cultural capital, leaving the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens inundated.

“Take shelter NOW. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Move to a lower floor and stay away from windows,” tweeted New York City’s emergency notification body.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at nearby Newark, LaGuardia and JFK airports and flooding has closed major roads across boroughs of the metropolis, including Manhattan, The Bronx and Queens.

The city earlier issued a rare flash flood emergency warning, urging residents to move to higher ground.

“Significant and life-threatening flash flooding is likely from the Mid-Atlantic into southern New England,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin, adding three to eight inches of rain could drench the region through Thursday.

In Annapolis, 50km (30 miles) from the US capital, a tornado ripped up trees and toppled electricity poles.

Flooding elsewhere in Maryland killed a 19-year-old man and left another person missing after a building was inundated on Wednesday, bringing the death toll from Ida to seven.

A vehicle moves along a flooded road as safety barriers float by in Williamsburg, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on September 1, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. [Jaymee Sire/via Reuters]
A plane sits on the tarmac during heavy rain at Newark Airport, New Jersey, as local media reported the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida bringing drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, on September 1, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. [Instagram @FURRYBLUEDRAGON/via Reuters]
Spectators walk through flooded paths near Louis Armstrong Stadium on day three of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. [Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters]
Members of the Oakdale Fire Department clear debris from their station after heavy rains from Storm Ida caused flooding in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, on September 1, 2021. [Quinn Glabicki/Reuters]
A delivery rider makes their way through Storm Ida's rainfall on a flooded Intervale Avenue on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. [David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/via AFP]
A flooded parking area is seen during flash floods in Emmitsburg, Maryland, on September 1, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. [Johnny Brusa/via Reuters]
A house is seen surrounded by floodwaters as heavy rains from Storm Ida cause flooding in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania. [Quinn Glabicki/Reuters]
An aerial view shows destroyed houses in a flooded area after Hurricane Ida hit Grand Isle, Louisiana, on August 31, 2021. [File Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters]
