Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Spain deploys military against wildfire, evacuates 2,500

Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the summer months, but this year has seen an exceptional number.

A firefighter battles the wildfire in Estepona, Spain. [Sergio Rodrigo/ AP Photo]
A firefighter battles the wildfire in Estepona, Spain. [Sergio Rodrigo/ AP Photo]
13 Sep 2021

Soldiers have been deployed in southeastern Spain to join the battle against a major wildfire burning for nearly a week.

The blaze in Malaga province has destroyed nearly 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of forest and prompted the evacuation of up to 2,500 residents.

An emergency brigade travelled from the military base of Morón, in southern Spain, to join more than 300 firefighters and 41 water-dropping aircraft battling the flames in the Andalusia region.

Firefighter Rafael Fanega said the blaze was still “out of control” and called for more boots on the ground to battle the flames.

A combination of hot and dry temperatures with strong winds created a perfect storm, turning the blaze that started late Wednesday into a “hungry monster”, Alejandro García, deputy operational chief of Plan Infoca, said.

“The potency and strength of this wildfire is unusual for the kind of blazes that we are used to seeing in this country,” García told reporters Sunday.

Authorities said they have evidence of arson and are investigating.

Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months but there has been an exceptionally large number around the Mediterranean Sea this year, worsened by the intense August heatwaves.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms.

A wildfire burns through a forest behind the village of Alpandeire. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]
A wildfire burns through a forest behind the village of Alpandeire. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]
Advertisement
A large mobilisation is ongoing to try to control the fire that has already burned thousands of hectares of forest. [Sergio Rodrigo/AP Photo]
A large mobilisation is ongoing to try to control the fire that has already burned thousands of hectares of forest. [Sergio Rodrigo/AP Photo]
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in Estepona. [Sergio Rodrigo/AP Photo]
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in Estepona. [Sergio Rodrigo/AP Photo]
An emergency brigade has come from the Morón military base to join more than 300 firefighters battling the flames. [Sergio Rodrigo/AP Photo]
An emergency brigade has come from the Morón military base to join more than 300 firefighters battling the flames. [Sergio Rodrigo/AP Photo]
More than 1,000 people were evacuated from areas around the resort town of Estepona, which is popular with tourists. [Sergio Rodrigo/AP Photo]
More than 1,000 people were evacuated from areas around the resort town of Estepona, which is popular with tourists. [Sergio Rodrigo/AP Photo]
Authorities evacuated nearly 1,500 residents from the towns of Jubrique and Genalguacil. [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
Authorities evacuated nearly 1,500 residents from the towns of Jubrique and Genalguacil. [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
Advertisement
A boy carries a cat while emergency personnel gather in the village of Algatocin in Malaga province. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]
A boy carries a cat while emergency personnel gather in the village of Algatocin in Malaga province. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]
A man who was evacuated from his nearby town sits in a sports centre in Ronda. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]
A man who was evacuated from his nearby town sits in a sports centre in Ronda. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, commemorating September 11 attacks, in Manhattan, New York City. [Craig Ruttle via Reuters]

In Pictures: North Korea Founding Day parade

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a moment from the military parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. [KCNA via EPA]

In Pictures: Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco

People shelter from the rain in Mexico City as an earthquake centred in Acapulco, shook the capital [Luis Cortes/Reuters]

In Pictures: El Salvador protests erupt against Bitcoin

Salvadorans took to the main streets of San Salvador to demonstrate against the use of Bitcoin as a form of payment. [Rodrigo Sura/EPA]
Most Read

Afghans sell possessions amid cash crunch, looming crisis

People sell their items at Kabul&#39;s Chaman-e Hozori neighbourhood amid a liquidity crunch [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]
OPINION

The West is getting Afghanistan wrong – again

An Afghan man sells the flags of the former Afghan government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul on September 7, 2021 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

First foreign commercial jet since Taliban return lands in Kabul

Crew members disembark from the Pakistan International Airways flight, at Kabul airport [Bulent Kilic/AFP]

‘Men don’t protect us, they won’t respect us’: Afghan diaries

Nadima wonders what the future holds for women in Afghanistan and questions why most men are not standing with them to speak up for their rights [Photo courtesy of Nadima]