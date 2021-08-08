Lionel Messi will be leaving Barcelona after spending 21 years at the Catalan club.

The Argentinian superstar, a six-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been out of contract since the end of June and Barca say they cannot afford to keep him, with Messi admitting that a move to Paris Saint-Germain is a “possibility”.

“This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home – this is what we wanted more than anything,” said a suited Messi as he struggled to contain his emotions.

“I have still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now, changing my life. I love this club.”

Messi joined Barcelona aged 13 and went on to score 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club.

The 34-year-old won La Liga 10 times and the Champions League four times.

Here is how his football career panned out at Barcelona.