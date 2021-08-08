Six-time Ballon d’Or winner to leave after 21 years as Barcelona said they could not afford to keep him.
In Pictures
Lionel Messi will be leaving Barcelona after spending 21 years at the Catalan club.
The Argentinian superstar, a six-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been out of contract since the end of June and Barca say they cannot afford to keep him, with Messi admitting that a move to Paris Saint-Germain is a “possibility”.
“This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home – this is what we wanted more than anything,” said a suited Messi as he struggled to contain his emotions.
“I have still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now, changing my life. I love this club.”
Messi joined Barcelona aged 13 and went on to score 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club.
The 34-year-old won La Liga 10 times and the Champions League four times.
Here is how his football career panned out at Barcelona.