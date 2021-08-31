Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Raging wildfire forces evacuation of major US tourist town

Some 22,000 people were ordered out of their homes, joining tens of thousands of others trying to escape the blaze.

The Caldor Fire burns at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in Eldorado National Forest. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
The Caldor Fire burns at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in Eldorado National Forest. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
31 Aug 2021

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as a huge wildfire loomed over a major US tourist town, filling the air with choking smoke.

The Caldor Fire has already torn through more than 700sq km (270 sq miles), razing hundreds of buildings.

On Monday, the blaze roared towards South Lake Tahoe, the main resort town in a popular holiday area straddling the California-Nevada border.

“The firefighting conditions, the fuels, are historic,” said Cal Fire Incident Commander Jeff Veik, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We will put this fire out. [But] it’s not going to be today.”

The fires are being driven by a historic drought that has left swaths of the region parched as man-made climate change takes a visible – and painful – toll, and people living in the area are forced to flee.

Some 22,000 people were ordered out of their homes, joining tens of thousands of others trying to escape the fire’s relentless march.

Firefighters prepare to fight the flames of the Caldor Fire in Meyers, California. [Christian Monterrosa/EPA]
Firefighters prepare to fight the flames of the Caldor Fire in Meyers, California. [Christian Monterrosa/EPA]
Advertisement
The fire caused authorities to issue an evacuation order for residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe. [Christian Monterrosa/EPA]
The fire caused authorities to issue an evacuation order for residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe. [Christian Monterrosa/EPA]
James Campos clears vegetation from a neighbouring lot to protect his house as the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
James Campos clears vegetation from a neighbouring lot to protect his house as the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Chris, a 40-year Tahoe resident, lies in a pick-up truck while evacuating as the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Chris, a 40-year Tahoe resident, lies in a pick-up truck while evacuating as the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Michael Posadas packs his truck while preparing to evacuate from South Lake Tahoe. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Michael Posadas packs his truck while preparing to evacuate from South Lake Tahoe. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Jim Mrazek stands outside his vehicle on Highway 50 as evacuee traffic comes to a standstill in South Lake Tahoe. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Jim Mrazek stands outside his vehicle on Highway 50 as evacuee traffic comes to a standstill in South Lake Tahoe. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Advertisement
With the Caldor Fire approaching, Dawn Svymbersky stands in the middle of Highway 50 as evacuee traffic stands still. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
With the Caldor Fire approaching, Dawn Svymbersky stands in the middle of Highway 50 as evacuee traffic stands still. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
A fire truck drives down Highway 50 as the Caldor Fire approaches in El Dorado County, California. [Christian Monterrosa/EPA]
A fire truck drives down Highway 50 as the Caldor Fire approaches in El Dorado County, California. [Christian Monterrosa/EPA]
More from Gallery

Photos: Triumphant Taliban parades at Kabul airport after US exit

Taliban walk in front of a military airplane a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai international airport n Kabul. [Reuters]

In Pictures: Disaster looms in Syria as Euphrates dwindles

Aid groups and engineers are warning of a looming humanitarian disaster in northeast Syria, where plummeting water levels at hydroelectric dams since January are threatening water and power supply for millions amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis. [Delil Souleiman/AFP]

In Pictures: Hurricane Ida pummels US state of Louisiana

A section of a building&#39;s roof is seen after being blown off during rain and winds in the French Quarter of New Orleans. [Patrick T Fallon/AFP]

In Pictures: Starlink beams internet into Chilean boy’s life

Diego Guerrero, 7, watches an online video on a mobile phone at home in the village of Sotomo, outside the town of Cochamo, Los Lagos region. [Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters]
Most Read

The Taliban now controls Kabul airport. How will it run it?

Taliban fighters stand guard inside Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal [Kathy Gannon/AP]

Afghanistan ‘a free nation’: Taliban hails US troops departure

Taliban forces secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport [Stringer/EPA]
OPINION

What is left of America (and its experts) in the Taliban era?

An American soldier stands near a burning M-ATV armoured vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar on July 23, 2010 [File: Reuters/Bob Strong]

US Afghanistan withdrawal in numbers

General Kenneth McKenzie announced the end of the US mission in Afghanistan [Pentagon]