It has not stopped raining for more than a week in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, home to more than 900,000 Rohingya living in the world’s largest refugee camp.

In three days last week, the region saw more rainfall than in the last 20 years. All that water came down the steep hills facing the densely populated camps, causing flash floods and life-threatening landslides.

The floods damaged temporary shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin and killed at least six refugees, three of them children. They also displaced more than 20,000 Rohingya.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after Buddhist-majority Myanmar launched a military campaign against the mainly-Muslim minority, which the United Nations said was carried out with a “genocidal intent”.

As the floodwaters began to drown their camps, the Norwegian Refugee Council asked two Rohingya photographers, Yassin and Zia, to document its fallout. This is what they saw.