Photos: Antifa supporters, Proud Boys clash in Portland

Protests by rival far-right and left-wing groups in Portland descended into violence on Sunday.

A van that was driven by anti-fascist protesters is pictured flipped on its side with all windows smashed after it was attacked for trying to drive into a Proud Boys rally. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
23 Aug 2021

Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, sparked clashes on Sunday.

The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event.

The right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot of a former Kmart store and clashes began as it wound down, KOIN-TV reported.

A van tried to drive into the parking lot but crashed and the driver ran away. Demonstrators then began igniting fireworks and similar devices. It was not immediately clear whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

Later, shots were fired near demonstrators downtown. Dustin Brandon Ferreira, 37, a left-wing activist, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he was with others on Sunday evening when a man used a slur against a Black man in the group and then fired multiple rounds in their direction.

Portland police said the man was arrested. No one was injured.

Demonstrations associated with anti-fascists had earlier drawn more than 200 people downtown.

The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available personnel.

Portland police chief Chuck Lovell said on Friday that despite expecting clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another”.

Oregon state police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners were also helping address the situation.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the first anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and anti-fascist protesters spray bear mace at each other during clashes between the politically opposed groups in Portland. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
Anti-fascist counterprotesters confront Proud Boys as they rally on the outskirts of the town. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
Anti-fascist protesters attempted to drive a van into a Proud Boys rally, but it crashed. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
A van that was driven by anti-fascist protesters and smashed up by members of the far-right group Proud Boys is pictured near the scene of their rally. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese, a member of the far-right group Proud Boys, retreats after getting covered in paint by anti-fascist protesters. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
A man reacts after anti-fascist protesters drove towards members of the far-right group Proud Boys as they rally in an abandoned parking lot on Sunday. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys take a defensive formation and hold shields as they face off with anti-fascist counterprotesters. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
Anti-fascist protesters dressed as unicorns hold signs as people gather on the waterfront to demonstrate against a Proud Boy rally in Portland. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese, a member of the far-right group Proud Boys, fires paintball rounds at anti-fascist protesters as they depart from their rally. [Alex Milan Tracy/AP Photo]
