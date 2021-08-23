Live

22 dead, many missing after record rain in US’s Tennessee

The dead included twin babies who were swept from their father’s arms amid the raging floodwaters.

A car is among debris that washed up against a bridge in Waverly, Tennessee. [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]
23 Aug 2021

At least 22 people have been killed as rescue crews searched shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through the US state of Tennessee.

Flooding in rural areas took out roads, mobile phone towers, and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones survived the unprecedented deluge. Emergency workers were searching door to door, said Kristi Brown, a coordinator for health and safety supervisor with Humphreys County Schools.

Many of the missing live in the neighbourhoods where the water rose the fastest, said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, who confirmed the 22 fatalities. The names of the missing were on a board in the county’s emergency centre and listed on a city department’s Facebook page.

The dead included twin babies who were swept from their father’s arms, according to surviving family members and a foreman at county music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch.

A series of storms moved over the area for hours at the weekend, wringing out a record amount of moisture — a scenario scientists have warned may be more common because of global climate change.

A mobile home and a truck trailer were washed away by floodwaters in McEwen. [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]
A car leans against a utility pole in Waverly. [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]
Vehicles come to rest in a stream in Waverly, Tennessee. [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]
A woman looks at debris washed up against a bridge in Waverly. [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]
The flooding in rural areas took out roads, mobile phone towers and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones survived the unprecedented deluge. [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store. [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]
Kansas Klein, (right), stands outside his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant in Waverly. [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]
At least 22 people were killed and 50 others are missing after flash floods swept through Tennessee at the weekend. [Alan Poizner/Getty Images/AFP]
