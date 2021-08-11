Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Dozens dead as wildfires rip through northern Algeria

The fires are being encouraged by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions.

A firefighter dousing a fire in a building in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
A firefighter dousing a fire in a building in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
11 Aug 2021

Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least 42 people in Algeria, authorities said on Tuesday, adding that the fires had criminal origins.

As well as the victims, 25 soldiers and 17 civilians, another 14 soldiers sustained varying degrees of injury.

Seventeen civilians died in Tizi Ouzou and Setif, Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane said late Tuesday.

More than 70 fires have broken out in 18 states across the north of the country, including 10 around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in the Kabylie region and capital of the eponymous province.

As temperatures remain high, the outlook is uncertain in a country already struggling with severe water shortages.

The civil protection directorate said 12 northern urban centres were hit by fires.

Algeria joins a string of countries hit by major blazes in recent weeks, including Greece, Turkey, Cyprus. Some areas in the western United States have also been affected.

On Monday, the UN released a major report showing how the threat from global warming is even more acute than previously thought.

It highlighted how scientists are quantifying the extent to which human-induced warming increases the intensity and/or likelihood of a specific extreme weather event, such as a heatwave or a wildfire.

Climate change amplifies droughts, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out of control and inflict unprecedented material and environmental damage.

More than 70 fires have broken out in 18 states across the north of the country, including 10 around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Kabylie. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
More than 70 fires have broken out in 18 states across the north of the country, including 10 around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Kabylie. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
Advertisement
People attempt to put out a fire in the mountainous Tizi Ouzou province. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
People attempt to put out a fire in the mountainous Tizi Ouzou province. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
As temperatures remain high, the outlook is uncertain in a country already struggling with severe water shortages. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
As temperatures remain high, the outlook is uncertain in a country already struggling with severe water shortages. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
Smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
The smouldering remains of a house burned during a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou. Algeria joins a string of countries to be hit by major blazes in recent weeks, including Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and the western United States. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
The smouldering remains of a house burned during a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou. Algeria joins a string of countries to be hit by major blazes in recent weeks, including Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and the western United States. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Medics carry away the body of a man during a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Medics carry away the body of a man during a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Advertisement
Wildfires have killed at least 42 people in Algeria. [Fateh Guidoum/AP Photo]
Wildfires have killed at least 42 people in Algeria. [Fateh Guidoum/AP Photo]
An injured man looks on during a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
An injured man looks on during a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
The civil protection directorate said 12 northern urban centres were hit by fires. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
The civil protection directorate said 12 northern urban centres were hit by fires. [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

Photos: How Egypt papyrus makers are keeping the tradition alive

Farmer and painter Said Tarakhan, 60, draws on papyrus at his home in the village of al-Qaramous in Sharqiyah province, in Egypt&#39;s fertile Nile Delta region. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

In Pictures: Hip-hop dreams thrive in India’s largest slum

A student performs during a group class to learn breaking or &#34;b-boying&#34; at a training session on the rooftop of a building in Dharavi slums, Mumbai. [Ammu Kannampilly/AFP]

In Pictures: Tokyo’s closing ceremony ends pandemic Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony ends a unique Games. [Toby Melville/Reuters]

In Pictures: Displaced Syrian children hold ‘Tent Olympics’

This aerial view shows young athletes gathered across a field at a camp for displaced Syrians during the so-called Tent Olympics 2020 in the town of Foua, in Syria&#39;s last major rebel bastion of Idlib. [Omar Haj Kadour/AFP]
Most Read

Afghanistan’s acting finance minister quits, leaves country

It was not immediately clear where Payenda was going to [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP]

How a convicted criminal can buy a famous English football club

Free speech vs Islamophobia: A teenager fuels debate in France

The Mila affair, as it is widely known, has become highly politicised in France and raised major questions about free speech, as well as the treatment of the country&#39;s minority Muslim population [Joel Saget/AFP]

‘They raped and starved us’: Amnesty report details Tigray horror

Women walk in front of a burned truck on the road near Dansa, southwest of Mekelle in Tigray region, Ethiopia [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]