Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Turkey, wildfires leave behind charred homes and ashes

The extent of the destruction will become clear once the wildfires are extinguished. [Ilyas Akengin/AFP]
The extent of the destruction will become clear once the wildfires are extinguished. [Ilyas Akengin/AFP]
1 Aug 2021

The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey has risen to six after two forest workers were killed, the country’s health minister said.

Fires raging across southern Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests and some settlements, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

A new blaze erupted on Saturday in the popular holiday resort of Bodrum on the Aegean coast and some residential areas and hotels were evacuated, according to broadcasters.

Wildfires are common in southern Turkey in the summer but authorities say the latest blazes have covered a much bigger area.

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said 400 people affected by the fires in Manavgat were treated at hospitals and released, while 10 others were still hospitalised. In Marmaris, 159 people were treated at the hospital and one person was still undergoing treatment for burns.

Most of the fires are now under control but blazes continued in the southern coastal provinces of Antalya and Mersin, the western coastal province of Mugla, and the central province of Usak.

Turkish meteorological authorities said forecasts pointed to heatwaves along the Aegean and Mediterranean coastal regions. Temperatures are forecast to reach 43 to 47 Celsius (109.4 – 116.6 F) in Antalya next week.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a visit to Manavgat on Saturday, saying all damaged houses would be rebuilt and losses compensated, adding that Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and Iran had sent firefighting planes and support teams to the affected areas.

An overview of the wildfires near Oymapinar. [Handout/Maxar Technologies via Reuters]
An overview of the wildfires near Oymapinar. [Handout/Maxar Technologies via Reuters]
Advertisement
A forest fire burns near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya. [Kaan Soyturk/Reuters]
A forest fire burns near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya. [Kaan Soyturk/Reuters]
A woman tries to stop an advancing wildfire in Kacarlar village, near Manavgat. [AP Photo]
A woman tries to stop an advancing wildfire in Kacarlar village, near Manavgat. [AP Photo]
A home damaged by the wildfire that swept through the Marmaris district of Mugla. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]
A home damaged by the wildfire that swept through the Marmaris district of Mugla. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Marmaris. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Marmaris. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
People watch as smoke rises from wildfires in Kacarlar village near Manavgat. [AP Photo]
People watch as smoke rises from wildfires in Kacarlar village near Manavgat. [AP Photo]
Advertisement
Wildfires are common in southern Turkey in the summer but authorities say the latest blazes have covered a much bigger area. [AP Photo]
Wildfires are common in southern Turkey in the summer but authorities say the latest blazes have covered a much bigger area. [AP Photo]
The fires have burned down forests and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]
The fires have burned down forests and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said a total of 101 fires had broken out in the past four days, of which 91 were under control. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said a total of 101 fires had broken out in the past four days, of which 91 were under control. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
A man stands next to his burned house near Marmaris. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
A man stands next to his burned house near Marmaris. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Plumes of smoke from a wildfire are seen near a residential area in the holiday resort of Bodrum. [Sevgin Ozkan via Reuters]
Plumes of smoke from a wildfire are seen near a residential area in the holiday resort of Bodrum. [Sevgin Ozkan via Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Afghans flee to Kandahar city camp as fighting rages

Internally displaced Afghan families at a camp in Kandahar. [Javed Tanveer/AFP]

In Pictures: Senegalese Green Wall defence against the desert

A newly built Tolou Keur garden in Boki Diawe, within the Great Green Wall area, in Matam region, Senegal. [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]

Olympics latest: Biles thankful for support; COVID cases rise

American world-champion pole vaulter Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. [File: Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]

Olympics latest: Katie Ledecky fights back to win 1,500m

Katie Ledecky, right, embraces compatriot Erica Sullivan after winning the women&#39;s 1500-metre freestyle final. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
Most Read

‘They are a failed coup and a failed regime’

Opposition to the coup continues with the military unable to consolidate its power [File: Stringer/ AFP]

‘We’ll stay here and die’: War-weary Afghans resigned to fate

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defence and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]

How Netanyahu plans to bring down Israel’s new government

Netanyahu failed to form a government after Israel’s March 23 election, its fourth in two years [File: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]

Millions across US at risk of eviction as coronavirus surges

The moratorium&#39;s expiration could put millions of people at risk of being forced out of rented houses and apartments across the US. [File: Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]