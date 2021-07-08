Live

In Pictures: The grim battle for key Yemeni city of Marib

The main hospital in Marib has been overwhelmed by dozens of wounded fighters a day for months.

Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition stand at a distance from the front line after clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara front line near Marib, Yemen. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
8 Jul 2021

On the most active front line in Yemen’s long civil war, the months-long battle for the city of Marib has become a dragged-out grind with a steady stream of dead and wounded from both sides.

Houthi rebels have been trying since February to take the city, but have been fended off by heavy air attacks by Saudi Arabia. Yemeni government troops defending Marib say they need more and better weapons to turn the tide.

Amid another round of peace talks, this time led by Oman, officials and observers believe the final victors in Marib will dictate terms for peace.

Marib – 115km (70 miles) east of the capital Sanaa on the edge of Yemen’s large desert – is a strategic gateway from the central highlands to southern and eastern provinces.

It is also home to oil and gas fields where international firms – including Exxon Mobil Corp and Total SA – have interests. Its natural gas bottling plant produces cooking gas for the nation of 29 million people. Its power plant once provided 40 percent of Yemen’s electricity.

Its relative stability in past years made it a haven for those fleeing the war’s other fronts. The area, which had a prewar population of 400,000, now hosts some 2.2 million displaced people, many of them crowded into camps.

The city’s streets are bustling during the day with taxis and 4×4 vehicles belonging to security forces. At night, men frequent restaurants and cafés or gather in homes, chewing leaves of qat for a stimulant effect. There is little heed paid to the fighting just outside their city.

‘Martyrs in the war’

But the posters of fallen commanders and troops lining the roadways serve as a reminder. The city’s cemetery has been expanded to absorb the surge in fatalities.

“We bury between 10 to 15 people every day, mostly martyrs in the war,” said Mohammed Saeed Nasser, a guard at the cemetery.

The main hospital in Marib has been overwhelmed by dozens of wounded fighters a day for months, said its director, Dr Mohamed Abdo al-Qubati.

At an intensive care unit, there were 10 patients. In one of the beds, Ali Saad, 22, lay partially paralysed. He was shot by a Houthi sniper on the front line on June 18.

“I suffered a lot in captivity, I was tortured physically and mentally,” he said. “This gave us a glimpse into what Houthis were really like. We came out with a stronger and indescribable will to fight them.”

Saleh and his younger brother Saeed, both in their early 20s, have been fighting alongside tribesmen outside the oil-rich city of Marib against the months-long offensive by the Iranian-backed rebels. They say they need more weapons to push the attackers back. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
The sunset over Marib. The mountains in the background show the Kassara front line. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
On the most active front line in Yemen's long civil war, the months-long battle for the city of Marib has become a dragged-out grind with a steady stream of dead and wounded from both sides. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Shops are open for business in Marib. This is the most active front line in Yemen’s nearly 7-year-old civil war, where a steady stream of fighters on both sides are killed or wounded every day, even as international pressure to end the war intensifies. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Yemeni fighter 22-year-old Ali Saad, who was recently wounded in clashes with Houthi rebels, receives treatment at the intensive care unit in Marib Hospital. He was captured and held for a year in a Houthi prison until he was released in an October prisoner exchange. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
A family is seen in their shelter in the al-Suwayda camp for displaced persons on the outskirts of Marib. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Yemeni fighters who were recently wounded in clashes with Houthi rebels receive treatment at the intensive care unit in Marib Hospital in Yemen. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
The provincial governor of Marib Sheikh Sultan al-Aradah approves reports at a hotel in Marib. 'We are at a crossroads,' said al-Aradah, arguing more weapons are needed 'to tip the scales at Marib'. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
A man walks in a mass graveyard where hundreds of Yemeni fighters are buried in Marib. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Yemeni fighter Sam Saleh Abdullah, 42, was severely wounded and had his right leg amputated after clashes with Houthi rebels. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Banners show Yemeni fighters who were killed in clashes with Houthi rebels on a street in Marib. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
