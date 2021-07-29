Live

Olympics latest: Biles thankful for support; COVID cases rise

The latest from the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay.

American world-champion pole vaulter Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. [File: Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]
29 Jul 2021

American world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kendricks’s father posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel.

A total of 193 people accredited for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have now tested positive for COVID-19, organisers said on Thursday.

The infected athletes have not been named by the organisers but they were said to be non-residents of Japan.

Here are the latest updates and results – in pictures – from the delayed Olympic Games.

 

Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova (left) set an Olympic record in women’s trap to deny the US a third-straight shotgun gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena beat Julian Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso of Argentina 21-19, 18-21, 15-6 to improve to 2-1 in the round-robin of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
Italy's Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini surged over the final 50 metres (164 feet) to snatch gold in the women's lightweight double sculls. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Living up to the hype, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
China's women's 4x200m freestyle relay team surprised the US and Australia with a world-record performance. [Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]
Zhang Yufei turned in a dominating performance to win the women's 200m butterfly with an Olympic-record time of two minutes, 3.86 seconds. [Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]
Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook (right) celebrates after winning the men's 200m breaststroke final. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
American Robert Finke celebrates after winning the men's 800m freestyle final. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic have dominated the men's pair in Olympic rowing, cruising to victory in a race they led from the start. They are the first men to win Olympic gold in both double sculls and the sweep pairs. [Darron Cummings/AP Photo]
Reigning BMX racing gold medalists Mariana Pajon of Columbia and Connor Fields of the US moved on to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
Simone Biles has expressed her gratitude on social media for the support she has received since dropping out of the women's team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. She withdrew after the first rotation, vault, because she said was not in the right frame of mind to compete. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has apologised for yelling at himself with a homophobic slur during a loss at the Tokyo Games. Fognini used the offensive Italian word repeatedly during the three-set defeat to Russian athlete Daniil Medvedev in the third round on Wednesday. [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
