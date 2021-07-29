Olympics latest: Biles thankful for support; COVID cases rise

American world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kendricks’s father posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel.

A total of 193 people accredited for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have now tested positive for COVID-19, organisers said on Thursday.

The infected athletes have not been named by the organisers but they were said to be non-residents of Japan.

