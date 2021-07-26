Live

Protests in Tunis over deteriorating economy, health system

A demonstrator flashes victory sings as he faces police officers in Tunis. [Hassene Dridi/AP Photo]
26 Jul 2021

Violent demonstrations broke out on Sunday in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed their anger at the deterioration of the country’s health, economic and social situation.

Thousands defied virus restrictions and scorching heat – more than 50C (122F) in some regions – to demonstrate in the capital Tunis and other cities.

The mostly young crowds chanted slogans calling for the dissolution of Parliament and early elections.

Later on Sunday, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied suspended Parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

Saied said he would assume executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

The protests were called on the 64th anniversary of Tunisia’s independence by a newly formed July 25 Movement.

Security forces deployed in large numbers, especially in Tunis where police blockaded all streets leading to the main artery, Avenue Bourguiba.

The avenue was a key site for the Tunisian revolution a decade ago that brought down a dictatorial regime and unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

Security forces also deployed around Parliament, preventing demonstrators from accessing it.

Police used tear gas to disperse some demonstrators and made several arrests.

Clashes also took place in several other towns, notably in Nabeul, Sousse, Kairouan, Sfax and Tozeur.

Tunisian security forces arrest a youth at a rally in front of Parliament in the capital Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Tunisian security forces fire tear gas during a rally in front of Parliament. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Tunisian security forces chase demonstrators in Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
A man reacts as police officers detain a demonstrator in Tunis. [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Violent demonstrations broke out in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed their anger at the deterioration of the country's health, economic and social situation. [Hassene Dridi/AP Photo]
Tunisian police officers stand in the smoke of a flare during a demonstration in Tunis. [Hassene Dridi/AP Photo]
The mostly young crowds chanted slogans calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections. [Hassene Dridi/AP Photo]
Anti-government demonstrators hold their hands up as Tunisian security forces face off with them in Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
