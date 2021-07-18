Live

Volunteer undertakers carry Indonesian dead as COVID deaths rise

Volunteers provide help as Indonesia struggles to cope with a devastating wave of COVID cases from the Delta variant.

Komarudin, 48, a volunteer undertaker, prepares his personal protective equipment at the group's headquarters before collecting the body of a person who died due to complications related to COVID-19 while isolating at home in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Komarudin, 48, a volunteer undertaker, prepares his personal protective equipment at the group's headquarters before collecting the body of a person who died due to complications related to COVID-19 while isolating at home in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
18 Jul 2021

After his work as a taxi driver dried up because of Indonesia’s new coronavirus restrictions, Ardi Novriansyah offered his driving skills to help his home city’s buckling medical system.

Ardi, 41, is one of about 35 volunteers in Bogor, south of Jakarta, who recover the bodies of people who have died from COVID-19 while isolating at home.

Grabbing what sleep he can on a couch at the group’s headquarters in an unused building, Ardi has received callouts 24 hours a day over the past month.

Ardi says his interest in humanity led him to take such a difficult job along with the camaraderie with his fellow volunteers.

“What’s important is that we have a desire to help as volunteers, for humanity,” he said.

The sight of bodies is something he adjusted to during an old job as an ambulance driver.

Indonesia is struggling to cope with a devastating wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, which has left hospitals overflowing and meant many infected people unable to get a hospital bed simply die at home.

Indonesia, which is the world’s fourth most populous country with more than 270 million people, has this week seen infections hit a record daily high approaching 57,000, up sevenfold from a month ago, and the death toll has doubled from early July to about 1,000 per day.

Lapor COVID-19, a domestic group that collects pandemic data from the community, said since June 625 people, mainly in Java, have died of COVID-19 outside of hospitals, the majority of them in self-isolation.

Rino Indira, the coordinator of the volunteer undertakers in Bogor, said a 24-hour hotline had been set up and the team was helping to plug a hole in the city’s strained healthcare system.

“This is an emergency situation in Bogor,” said Rino, who is also part of the local government’s COVID-19 task force, adding that his team is picking up about seven to nine bodies a day.

Ardi Novriansyah, 41, a volunteer undertaker, takes a short break while carrying the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah, who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 in Bogor. 'What's important is that we have a desire to help as volunteers, for humanity,' said Novriansyah. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Ardi Novriansyah, 41, a volunteer undertaker, takes a short break while carrying the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah, who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 in Bogor. 'What's important is that we have a desire to help as volunteers, for humanity,' said Novriansyah. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Indonesia is struggling to cope with a devastating wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Indonesia is struggling to cope with a devastating wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment unload the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah at a burial site in Bogor. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment unload the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah at a burial site in Bogor. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Novi Bawazir, 42, prepares for the embalming of her 64-year-old mother, who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 in Bogor. The family had been unable to get the 64-year-old a bed in hospital as her oxygen levels plummeted. 'My mother had a 97 rate on the oximeter,' Novi said, referring to a device measuring oxygen saturation in the blood. 'Within an hour, it was 37, and within minutes, she was gone.' [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Novi Bawazir, 42, prepares for the embalming of her 64-year-old mother, who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 in Bogor. The family had been unable to get the 64-year-old a bed in hospital as her oxygen levels plummeted. 'My mother had a 97 rate on the oximeter,' Novi said, referring to a device measuring oxygen saturation in the blood. 'Within an hour, it was 37, and within minutes, she was gone.' [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Volunteer undertakers work at the group's headquarters during a shift recovering the bodies of those who have died due to complications related to COVID-19. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Volunteer undertakers work at the group's headquarters during a shift recovering the bodies of those who have died due to complications related to COVID-19. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
A gravedigger wearing personal protective equipment rests at a burial site in Bogor. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
A gravedigger wearing personal protective equipment rests at a burial site in Bogor. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Sinta, 32, and her brothers use plastic to cover the body of their 56-year-old mother, who passed away at home due to complications related to COVID-19. Indonesia has in the past week seen coronavirus cases jump roughly sevenfold from a month ago to almost 57,000, with the death toll also doubling from early July. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Sinta, 32, and her brothers use plastic to cover the body of their 56-year-old mother, who passed away at home due to complications related to COVID-19. Indonesia has in the past week seen coronavirus cases jump roughly sevenfold from a month ago to almost 57,000, with the death toll also doubling from early July. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Novriansyah rests at home after his shift recovering the bodies of those who died due to complications related to COVID-19. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Novriansyah rests at home after his shift recovering the bodies of those who died due to complications related to COVID-19. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Relatives pray before the burial of a 56-year-old woman who died due to complications related to COVID-19 at home in Bogor. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Relatives pray before the burial of a 56-year-old woman who died due to complications related to COVID-19 at home in Bogor. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Novriansyah sits in an ambulance, preparing to take the body of a woman who died at home due to COVID-19 complications. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Novriansyah sits in an ambulance, preparing to take the body of a woman who died at home due to COVID-19 complications. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]

