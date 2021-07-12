Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Italian joy, English heartbreak after Euro 2020 final drama

Italian fans go wild after Italy beats England 3-2 on penalties to win Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium, London.

Italian fans celebrate after Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 football final at Wembley stadium, London. [Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP]
Italian fans celebrate after Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 football final at Wembley stadium, London. [Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP]
12 Jul 2021

Italy inflicted heartbreak on England to win the Euro 2020 final after a penalty shoot-out at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with pundits and ex-players paying tribute afterwards to both teams.

Luke Shaw gave England an early lead and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half to send the game into extra time, but neither side were able to add to their tally and Gianluigi Donnarumma made the crucial shoot-out save from Bukayo Saka to win the title for Italy.

“Football is a cruel, cruel game at times. Those boys have performed heroically for a month, such a shame that it has to come down to a situation like this,” former England striker Alan Shearer said on the BBC.

Former Italy fullback Gianluca Zambrotta was gleeful.

“An unforgettable night for our Azzurri! What a fantastic achievement for Roberto Mancini and his team. They deserved to win this second Euro title, and their performance from the opening game in Rome one month ago has been perfect!” he said.

“You have added more history to our national team and you all should be very proud! Congrats champions, now it’s time to celebrate all together!”

Rio Ferdinand, who played 81 times for England and scored three times, thanked Gareth Southgate’s side for their efforts.

“Obviously, huge disappointment. But as you can see, the fans clapping the players. They have brought us a joy, that definitely my generation and below have never felt watching an England team,” he said.

“They lifted the country up when we needed it. It’s a harsh, harsh game when it gets to this stage. It’s a painful way to lose it … Italy will enjoy it and credit to them.”

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard praised both sides.

“We’ve seen individuals and the (England) team grow. We’ve seen the nation grow behind the team. Italy controlled the elements of the game. We must give them credit. They deserve their victory,” he said.

“The effort this England team put in, we felt it so dear to our hearts and we wanted them to get over the line. Finals are won by moments. It can go any way. Penalties are so tough. It’s the nature of the game.”

An Italy supporter celebrates outside Wembley Stadium. [David Cliff/AP Photo]
An Italy supporter celebrates outside Wembley Stadium. [David Cliff/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Italy supporters celebrate their team's victory over England on penalties at Piccadilly Circus. [Justin Tallis/AFP]
Italy supporters celebrate their team's victory over England on penalties at Piccadilly Circus. [Justin Tallis/AFP]
England supporters leave Wembley Stadium after Italy win the European Championship for the first time since 1968. [David Cliff/AP Photo]
England supporters leave Wembley Stadium after Italy win the European Championship for the first time since 1968. [David Cliff/AP Photo]
England fans react to the loss outside Wembley Stadium. [Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters]
England fans react to the loss outside Wembley Stadium. [Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters]
England fans outside Wembley Stadium after England lost in its first ever appearance in a European Championship final. [Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters]
England fans outside Wembley Stadium after England lost in its first ever appearance in a European Championship final. [Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters]
Italy fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after beating England 3-2 in the final on penalties. [Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters]
Italy fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after beating England 3-2 in the final on penalties. [Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters]
Advertisement
Italy supporters celebrate their team's victory at Piccadilly Circus in London. Both sides had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw at a raucous Wembley stadium. [Tolga Akmen/AFP]
Italy supporters celebrate their team's victory at Piccadilly Circus in London. Both sides had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw at a raucous Wembley stadium. [Tolga Akmen/AFP]
Italy supporters celebrate their team's victory at Piccadilly Circus. Italy had lost in the final in 2000 and 2012.[Tolga Akmen/AFP]
Italy supporters celebrate their team's victory at Piccadilly Circus. Italy had lost in the final in 2000 and 2012.[Tolga Akmen/AFP]
English supporters react to England loss in what was the first final to be decided on penalties since Czechoslovakia beat West Germany in 1976.[Joshua Bratt/EPA]
English supporters react to England loss in what was the first final to be decided on penalties since Czechoslovakia beat West Germany in 1976.[Joshua Bratt/EPA]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Cubans protest against shortages and rising prices

A woman shouts during an anti-government protest in Havana. [Ismael Francisco/AP Photo]

In Pictures: California wildfire advances as heatwave continues

Flames consume a vehicle as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Deadly fire at Bangladesh food processing factory

Flames rise after a fire broke out at the factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

In Pictures: The grim battle for key Yemeni city of Marib

Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition stand at a distance from the front line after clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara front line near Marib, Yemen. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Most Read

S Africa violence spreads after Jacob Zuma jailed

Stick-wielding protesters march through the streets as violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country&#39;s main economic hub in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021 [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

FA condemns racist abuse of England players after Euro 2020 final

England&#39;s forward Marcus Rashford reacts after he fails to score in the penalty shoot-out [AFP]

China military ‘drove away’ US warship in South China Sea

The USS Benfold sails through the South China Sea on July 12 [US Navy Handout]

Abandoned: The seafarers stuck at sea for two years

Protests signs are seen onboard the Ula ship which was left abandoned by its owner [Al Jazeera]