Dozens killed after passenger trains collide in Pakistan

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 120 injured after a train collision in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Rescue workers at the site of the train accident in Dharki. [Waqar Hussein/EPA]
7 Jun 2021

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 120 injured after the Sir Syed Express train collided with the Millat Express, which had derailed and slid onto the adjoining track, in Pakistan before dawn on Monday.

The collision took place near the town of Dharki, about 440km (273 miles) north of Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi.

Rescuers and villagers have been working throughout the day to pull survivors and the dead out of the crumpled train cars.

Cries for help pierced the pre-dawn as passengers climbed out of overturned or crushed rail cars.

Heavy machinery arrived later in the day to cut open some cars in the hopes of rescuing several people still believed to be trapped.

The military deployed troops and helicopters to assist.

“The challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage,” said Umar Tufail, a police chief in the district.

At least 40 people were killed and more than 120 injured when the Millat Express derailed and slid onto the Sir Syed Express's adjoining track. [Waqar Hussein/EPA]
The collision took place early on Monday morning near the town of Dharki, about 440km (273 miles) north of Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi. [Shahid Ali/AFP]
Rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to pull survivors and the dead from the crumpled rail cars. [Waqar Hussein/EPA]
Soldiers and rescue workers move the body of a victim from the site of the collision. [Stringer/Reuters]
Rescue workers stand as people gather at the site following the accident. [Stringer/Reuters]
Passengers' belongings lie on the ground near the site of the collision between two trains. [Stringer/Reuters]
Heavy machinery arrived later in the day to cut open some cars in the hopes of rescuing several people still believed to be trapped. [Waqar Hussein/EPA]
