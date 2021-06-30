Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Violent protests erupt in Colombia anew over ‘egregious abuses’

Colombia has been rocked by demonstrations since April after a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement.

A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister during clashes with riot police in Suba neighbourhood, Bogota. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister during clashes with riot police in Suba neighbourhood, Bogota. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
30 Jun 2021

Anti-government protesters and police traded blows in demonstrations across Colombia that marked two months of unrest in which more than 60 people have died.

Colombia has been rocked by protests since April, following opposition to a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement against the right-wing administration of President Ivan Duque.

The demonstrators demand an end to police repression and more supportive public policies to alleviate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has plunged more than 40 percent of the country’s 50 million inhabitants into poverty.

In the capital, Bogota, dozens drew silhouettes of civilians killed by the country’s military in the more than 50-year-long conflict between the state and the FARC guerrillas – violence that has resurged in recent years despite a peace agreement signed in 2016.

Human Rights Watch has accused law enforcement of committing “egregious abuses”, saying police are implicated in at least 20 homicides. The United States, the European Union and the United Nations have condemned police abuses.

The government claims illegal groups involved in drug trafficking and the National Liberation Army (ELN) – Colombia’s last recognised guerrilla group – have infiltrated the protest movement in a bid to sow chaos.

A major group representing the protesters said on June 16 it would suspend demonstrations, promising to “continue our struggle in other settings such as art and concerts”. More hardline factions in the movement have pledged to carry on.

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Suba neighbourhood, Bogota. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Suba neighbourhood, Bogota. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
Advertisement
Anti-government protesters and police traded blows in demonstrations across Colombia that marked two months of unrest in which more than 60 people have died. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
Anti-government protesters and police traded blows in demonstrations across Colombia that marked two months of unrest in which more than 60 people have died. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
Colombia has been rocked by protests since April, following opposition to a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement against the right-wing administration of Duque. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
Colombia has been rocked by protests since April, following opposition to a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement against the right-wing administration of Duque. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]
The demonstrators demand an end to police repression and more supportive public policies to alleviate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
The demonstrators demand an end to police repression and more supportive public policies to alleviate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
Demonstrators clash with police at the anti-government protests in Bogota. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
Demonstrators clash with police at the anti-government protests in Bogota. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
A news photographer is treated by first responders after being injured in the Bogota protests. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
A news photographer is treated by first responders after being injured in the Bogota protests. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
Advertisement
Medics help an injured person during clashes with the police in Bogota. Human Rights Watch has accused law enforcement of committing 'egregious abuses'. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
Medics help an injured person during clashes with the police in Bogota. Human Rights Watch has accused law enforcement of committing 'egregious abuses'. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
The government claims that illegal groups involved in drug trafficking and the National Liberation Army (ELN) - Colombia's last recognised guerrilla group - have infiltrated the protest movement in a bid to sow chaos. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]
The government claims that illegal groups involved in drug trafficking and the National Liberation Army (ELN) - Colombia's last recognised guerrilla group - have infiltrated the protest movement in a bid to sow chaos. [Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Party celebrations as China’s Xi hands out medals

Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

In Pictures: Bangladesh gears up for COVID lockdown as cases rise

People board a ferry as authorities order a new lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in Munshiganj. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]

In Pictures: US northwest swelters in record heat wave

Six-year-old twins Axel (R) and Lionel Berg (L) play in a splash park at the Georgetown Playfield during a heatwave in Seattle, Washington state. [Karen Ducey/Reuters]

In Pictures: Protests in Ramallah after activist’s death

Palestinians lift placards and national flags as they rally in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank to protest against the death of rights activist Nizar Banat while in the custody of Palestinian Authority security forces. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Most Read

North Korea’s Kim fumes about ‘grave lapses’ in pandemic defences

Kim called a meeting of the Workers&#39; Party of Korea politburo to address some party executives&#39; neglect of duty, including failing to implement important long-term measures to fight the pandemic, KCNA said [KCNA via AFP]

Tigray forces regain ground, say ceasefire declaration a ‘joke’

The conflict in Tigray has dragged on for nearly eight months [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Saudi Arabia plans new national airline in move away from oil

MBS has been spearheading a push for Saudi Arabia to boost non-oil revenues to about $12bn by 2030 [File: Mark R. Cristino/EPA]

South Africa’s third COVID wave could be the worst yet

South Africa accounts for close to 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths on the continent, with 60,038 officially recorded fatalities so far [Denis Farrell/AP Photo]