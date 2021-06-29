Live

China’s leader Xi hands out medals amid party celebrations

The ruling party has maintained an iron grip on political power along with preferential policies towards state-run firms.

Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
29 Jun 2021

Amid celebrations over the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping has awarded loyal party members with medals and called for adherence to Marxism.

Xi’s speech at a ceremony on Tuesday follows a lavish celebration at Beijing’s Olympic stadium on Monday night, emphasising China’s rise to economic and political prominence following reforms enacted more than 40 years ago.

While unleashing private industry, the governing party has maintained an iron grip on political power, along with preferential policies towards state-run companies.

“All party comrades should take their faith in Marxism and the socialism with Chinese characteristics as their life’s purposes,” Xi said in his address to medal winners. Celebrations conclude with a commemoration on Thursday at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Over his nine years as the party head, Xi has established himself as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949 after defeating Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists amid civil war.

Like Mao, Xi is not bound by term limits and, at 68, will likely remain in office for years to come.

While repressing any sign of political opposition at home and promoting an anti-corruption campaign, he has advanced an increasingly assertive foreign policy that seeks to command control over the South China Sea, intimidate Taiwan into accepting Beijing’s control, and join with Russia in challenging the US influence in international affairs.

A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping during the show at the National Stadium in Beijing. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Performers dance during a cultural performance as part of the celebrations. The event, held under tight security and not broadcast live on television, comes before the July 1 centenary of the party that has shaped the modern history of China. [Noel Celis/AFP]
Audience members wave national flags as they watch a cultural performance at the Bird's Nest National Stadium in Beijing. [Noel Celis/AFP]
People gather during an art performance being held at the Bird's Nest National Stadium. [Greg Baker/AFP]
A giant screen broadcasts live footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping arriving to attend the July 1 medal awarding ceremony for party members at the Great Hall of the People. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
People stand under a giant screen broadcasting footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping speech. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
People use mobile phones to record as they watch a fireworks display near the National Stadium. [Wu Hong/EPA]
