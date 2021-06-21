Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Ethiopians lining up to vote in key elections

War and famine in the northern Tigray region are overshadowing the vote.

Voters queue up at a polling station in Addis Ababa. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Voters queue up at a polling station in Addis Ababa. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
21 Jun 2021

People across Ethiopia queued outside voting stations on Monday to vote in elections described by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as “free and fair”.

The elections are being held against the backdrop of war and famine in the northern Tigray region, with Abiy facing growing international criticism over his handling of the internal strife.

Residents of the capital Addis Ababa described the event as “a decisive day for Ethiopia” and hoped for a “government that brings us peace, unity and that will stop the killing everywhere.”

The election, delayed from last year, is the centrepiece of a reform drive by Abiy, whose rise to power in 2018 seemed to signal a break with decades of authoritarian rule and led to his Nobel Peace Prize the following year.

Opposition groups have accused Ethiopia’s ruling party of harassment, manipulation and threats of violence that echo abuses of the past.

No date has been set for voting in Tigray, where the government has been fighting the region’s former governing party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, since November. The United Nations says some 350,000 people face famine there.

Voters waiting at a polling station in Beshasha in central Ethiopia. Opposition groups have accused Ethiopia’s ruling party of harassment, manipulation and threats of violence. [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Voters waiting at a polling station in Beshasha in central Ethiopia. Opposition groups have accused Ethiopia’s ruling party of harassment, manipulation and threats of violence. [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Advertisement
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Beshasha. Some prominent opposition parties are boycotting the election. [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Beshasha. Some prominent opposition parties are boycotting the election. [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Abiy’s governing Prosperity Party, formed in 2019 by merging the groups that comprised the previous ruling coalition, is widely expected to cement its hold on power. [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Abiy’s governing Prosperity Party, formed in 2019 by merging the groups that comprised the previous ruling coalition, is widely expected to cement its hold on power. [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Staffers from the National Election Board of Ethiopia at a polling station during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, in Beshasha. The party that wins a majority of seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives will form the next government. [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Staffers from the National Election Board of Ethiopia at a polling station during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, in Beshasha. The party that wins a majority of seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives will form the next government. [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Visually impaired voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Addis Ababa. Abiy said last week the vote would be the "first attempt at free and fair elections" in Ethiopia, whose rapidly growing economy was hit hard by conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Visually impaired voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Addis Ababa. Abiy said last week the vote would be the "first attempt at free and fair elections" in Ethiopia, whose rapidly growing economy was hit hard by conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Ethiopians cast their votes in the general election at a polling centre in the capital. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
Ethiopians cast their votes in the general election at a polling centre in the capital. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A member of the Amhara Special Forces guards a polling station as voting material is distributed, in the city of Bahir Dar. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
A member of the Amhara Special Forces guards a polling station as voting material is distributed, in the city of Bahir Dar. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
More from Gallery

Photos: Parades, picnics mark Juneteenth celebrations across US

Brock Harrell, of Galveston, rings a bell during a reenactment to celebrate Juneteenth. [Callaghan O&#39;Hare/Reuters]

In Pictures: Ethiopians pray for peaceful vote

Ethiopian Orthodox priests walk around the church during the Saint Michael&#39;s anniversary celebration at St Michael&#39;s church in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region. [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

In Pictures: China sends first astronauts to space station

Astronauts Tang Hongbo, left, Nie Haisheng, centre, and Liu Boming wave during a departure ceremony before boarding the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on a Long March-2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China. [Greg Baker/AFP]

Photos: Hong Kong democracy activists ‘starting over’ in the UK

&#34;They come very early in the morning, handcuff you and send you directly to the police station, to court. Any moment can be the end of your freedom. My family not only saw them arrest me, the police followed them as well. My wife had nightmares of us being caught. My kids said if we don’t leave, the &#39;baddy&#39; will come for us. I wouldn&#39;t have been able to speak for Hongkongers, freedom or democracy any more if I stayed because the national security law is vague,” said Ted Hui Chi-fung a former opposition lawmaker who is facing at least nine charges, including “foreign collusion”, under the national security law. He is also one of 15 Hong Kong lawmakers who resigned in protest from the city’s legislative council last year after Beijing removed four other politicians for being &#34;unpatriotic”. [May James/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Prominent UAE activist Alaa al-Siddiq dies in London car crash

Alaa&#39;s father is also a prominent activist who has been held in detention by Emirati authorities since 2013. [ALQST for Human Rights]

Ethiopians vote in polls overshadowed by Tigray conflict

Once votes are counted, national MPs will elect the prime minister and the president [Ben Curtis/AP]

Israeli PM says Raisi win a ‘wake up’ call over Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned Iran&#39;s president-elect as he chaired the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government [Emmanuel Dunand/Pool via AP]

Armenia’s Pashinyan claims ‘convincing victory’ in snap polls

Armenia&#39;s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan waves as he walks to a polling station in Yerevan [Karen Minasyan/AFP]