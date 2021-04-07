Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Another grim day of record new COVID cases in India

India hits a new peak with 115,736 cases reported in the past 24 hours as New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities impose curfews.

People wait in a queue to get their swab sample taken to test for COVID-19 at a camp outside the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]
People wait in a queue to get their swab sample taken to test for COVID-19 at a camp outside the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]
7 Apr 2021

India has hit yet another new peak with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities are imposing curfews to try to slow the soaring infections.

The latest rise reported on Wednesday overtook Sunday’s record of 103,844 infections. Fatalities rose by 630 in the past 24 hours, the highest since November, raising the total death toll in the country to 166,177 since the pandemic began.

Experts say the surge is blamed in part on growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing in public spaces. The latest surge in infections is worse than last year’s peak of more than 97,000 a day in mid-September.

India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 78,000 cases per day and has reported 12.8 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the highest after the United States and Brazil.

Commuters move through a busy market, not maintaining physical distancing, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. [Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto/Getty Images]
Commuters move through a busy market, not maintaining physical distancing, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. [Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto/Getty Images]
Advertisement
Police officers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew to limit the spread of COVID in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Police officers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew to limit the spread of COVID in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
Police officers patrol at the empty Gateway of India monument amid the spread of COVID in Mumbai. [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
Police officers patrol at the empty Gateway of India monument amid the spread of COVID in Mumbai. [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
Villagers wait to receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine at a primary healthcare centre in Satara district's Limb village in Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Villagers wait to receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine at a primary healthcare centre in Satara district's Limb village in Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
People wait to board buses during the rush hour at a bus terminal amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai. [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
People wait to board buses during the rush hour at a bus terminal amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai. [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
Advertisement
A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus test swab sample from a man as others watch at a temporary shelter for the homeless in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus test swab sample from a man as others watch at a temporary shelter for the homeless in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Police officers hold banners during an awareness drive for coronavirus prevention in the southern city of Hyderabad. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
Police officers hold banners during an awareness drive for coronavirus prevention in the southern city of Hyderabad. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
People shop at a crowded marketplace amidst the spread of COVID in Mumbai. [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
People shop at a crowded marketplace amidst the spread of COVID in Mumbai. [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Hunt for survivors after deadly Indonesian cyclone

Debris from flooding fills a field at the headquarters of the military command in Waiwerang, Adonara Island, Indonesia. [Rofinus Monteiro/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Moroccan mimics Charlie Chaplin to mask hardships

Belhussein Abdelsalam, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator, performs as people walk past on an avenue in Rabat, Morocco. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Pandemic lays bare inequality at EU’s frontier

Medical staff take care of severely ill COVID-19 patients inside the ICU at the Emergency Institute in Moldova's capital Chisinau. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]

In Pictures: Millions mark Easter under COVID-19 restrictions

Cardinals and bishops arrive to attend the pope's Easter Mass at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. [Filippo Monteforte/Pool/Reuters]
Most Read

Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea

The incident was the latest in a reported series of attacks on Israeli and Iranian-owned ships since late February [File: Marwan Naamani/AFP]

Sunburned tourists and fighter jets: The Israel-Greece alliance

A man dives at Agios Nikitas beach in Greece [File: Dimitris Rapakousis/Reuters]

Ramadan 2021: Fasting hours around the world

Canada faces ‘very serious third wave’ of pandemic: Trudeau

Canada is seeing rising hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions, and the spread of more easily transmissible coronavirus variants, Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]