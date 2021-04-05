Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Moroccan mimics Charlie Chaplin to mask hardships

The former sports photographer sees parallels between himself and the screen legend.

Belhussein Abdelsalam, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator, performs as people walk past on an avenue in Rabat, Morocco. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Belhussein Abdelsalam, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator, performs as people walk past on an avenue in Rabat, Morocco. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
5 Apr 2021

When 58-year-old Moroccan Belhussein Abdelsalam was arrested and lost his job three decades ago, he saw Charlie Chaplin on television and decided at that moment upon a new career: impersonating the American silent movie star.

A far cry from his old job as a sports photographer and political activist, impersonating Chaplin helped him hide behind a comedic mask from the hardship of Moroccan life, drawing parallels from the screen legend who masked emotions behind humour and a painted face.

“It was when I lost everything that I became charlie Chaplin [who] made the world laugh and cry without saying a word. He is a unique person who fought against discrimination and united [everyone],” Abdelsalam said.

It is a meagre living: He earns less than $150 per month from tips, but the forced career change helped him fulfil youthful ambitions he once had as being a theatre artist. Besides, he said, he had few other professional choices in with the high unemployment rates of the poor North African country. Ever since, he has been performing in the streets of the Moroccan capital of Rabat nearly every day as he makes people laugh. Now he is proud to be a street-side celebrity, known by residents simply as Charlo.

Charlo’s bittersweet days are spent on the capital’s main artery, Avenue Mohammed V, a stone’s throw from Parliament and the Royal Palace. Carrying balloons, masks, oversized shoes, trumpets, pigeon feed and a smile, he commutes in every day from his neighbourhood in Sale.

One minute, he can be reapplying his stage makeup using a broken mirror and eyeliner in one of the nearby flower shops. The next he can be seen delighting children with magic tricks and impressions, or by sending the pigeons into feeding frenzies by scattering bags of seed.

But he is filled with the ghosts of his past. He always keeps with him photos of his time as a sports photographer, and images of himself as a suited young man involved in politics. That was before Charlo claims he was arrested for his political activism and journalism during the reign of King Hassan II and spent a year in prison in the 1980s.

He was in prison for 8 months, something he describes as “the wilderness with monsters in it”. Though he regrets what happened to him, he is thankful for the outlet of theatre to have helped him survive mentally.

“Bad things happened to me from bad people. If not for Charlie Chaplin I would’ve lost my mind,” he said.

Abdelsalam poses for a photo in a flower shop before performing. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Abdelsalam poses for a photo in a flower shop before performing. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Many of the daily commuters and downtown locals recognize him now, calling out his nickname, Charo, across the street. Equally recognisable is his Chaplin-like limp, which he does not fake and stems from issues with his health. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Many of the daily commuters and downtown locals recognize him now, calling out his nickname, Charo, across the street. Equally recognisable is his Chaplin-like limp, which he does not fake and stems from issues with his health. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Abdelsalam applies makeup as he prepares to start a new day of work. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Abdelsalam applies makeup as he prepares to start a new day of work. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Abdelsalam greets his mother after a day of working, in Sale, near Rabat, Morocco. She waits for him by the house when he arrives with a loaf of bread for dinner. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Abdelsalam greets his mother after a day of working, in Sale, near Rabat, Morocco. She waits for him by the house when he arrives with a loaf of bread for dinner. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Abdelsalam displays images of his younger self as a sports photographer in the 1980s. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Abdelsalam displays images of his younger self as a sports photographer in the 1980s. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
The pandemic has added further turbulence to his life. When Morocco went into a lockdown last year, Charlo lost his already-meagre earnings as he was no longer able to perform. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
The pandemic has added further turbulence to his life. When Morocco went into a lockdown last year, Charlo lost his already-meagre earnings as he was no longer able to perform. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Now, with the lifting of restrictions, he was faced with new challenges: His audiences were continually dispersed by police, and he couldn’t perform during his peak times of weekend evening because of a nightly curfew. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Now, with the lifting of restrictions, he was faced with new challenges: His audiences were continually dispersed by police, and he couldn’t perform during his peak times of weekend evening because of a nightly curfew. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
He survives by being young at heart and spending time with his beloved 90-year-old mother Nadia. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
He survives by being young at heart and spending time with his beloved 90-year-old mother Nadia. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Pandemic lays bare inequality at EU’s frontier

Medical staff take care of severely ill COVID-19 patients inside the ICU at the Emergency Institute in Moldova's capital Chisinau. [Daniel Mihailescu/AFP]

In Pictures: Millions mark Easter under COVID-19 restrictions

Cardinals and bishops arrive to attend the pope's Easter Mass at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. [Filippo Monteforte/Pool/Reuters]

In Pictures: Egyptian mummies paraded through Cairo

A performer rides a two-horse chariot at the start of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies. [Mahmoud Khaled/AFP]

Global gender gap, Biden’s big bet and a ship’s worth of memes

About 400 container ships were stuck in the Ever Given traffic jam in Egypt's Suez Canal, which also prompted a flurry of memes from a world eager to laugh - and plenty of kudos for the little excavator trying to free it [File: Satellite Image 2020 Maxar Technologies/EPA-EFE]
Most Read

How dangerous is India’s ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant?

Turkey arrests 10 retired admirals over government criticism

The waterway between Europe and Asia through the two straits in Turkey is clogged with maritime traffic [File: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg]

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah vows to disobey ‘keep silent’ order

Jordan's Crown Prince Hamzah delivers a speech in Amman in 2004 [File: Ali Jarekji/Reuters]

India’s daily COVID cases surpass 100,000 mark for the first time

People shop at a crowded marketplace amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]