South Africa: Cape Town fire damages nearly 200-year-old library

Wildfire raging on Cape Town’s Table Mountain spread to the University of Cape Town, forcing thousands of students to evacuate.

A bushfire on the slopes of the world heritage site Table Mountain National Park raged out of control in strong winds and caused extensive damage to the University of Cape Town and many buildings around the nearly 200-year-old University. [Nic Bothma/EPA]
19 Apr 2021

A wildfire raging on the slopes of Cape Town’s Table Mountain spread to the University of Cape Town, burning the historic campus library and forcing the evacuation of students on Sunday.

Orange flames lit up the windows of the library that houses considerable archives and book collections while firefighters sprayed jets of water to douse the blaze. At least two floors of Jagger Library burned, according to local news reports.

Other campus buildings also caught fire, and a historic windmill nearby burned.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the university campus and to Table Mountain National Park. Four helicopters were being used to drop water on threatened areas, officials said.

One firefighter was injured and being treated at a hospital, according to the Cape Town fire and rescue department.

Residents have been cautioned to be on alert, Charlotte Powell, spokeswoman for the city’s disaster risk management center, said in a statement.

Fire fighters battle a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus. [Nic Bothma/EPA]
More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the university campus and to Table Mountain National Park. [Nic Bothma/EPA]
“At this stage, there’s no cause to evacuate, but we ask that residents adhere to the following: close all windows to prevent draft and reduce heat, damp down your garden using a hose or irrigation system," said Charlotte Powell, spokeswoman for Cape Town's disaster risk management center. [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
Students evacuate their residences as a forest fire gets out of control. [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
One firefighter was injured and being treated at a hospital, according to the Cape Town fire and rescue department. [Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Photo]
Four helicopters were being used to drop water on threatened areas, officials said. [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
A historical Cape Dutch building burning after catching alight as a forest fire burns out of control on the foothills of Table Mountain. [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
The historic Mostert's Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain the blaze that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain. [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
One firefighter was injured and being treated at a hospital, according to the Cape Town fire and rescue department. [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
A helicopter drops water over a fire at Rhodes Memorial on Table Mountain, Cape Town. [Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Photo]
