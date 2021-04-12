Live

Yuri Gagarin: 60 years since first man blasted into space

Russia celebrates the 60th anniversary of the legendary flight that made Yuri Gagarin the first man in space.

Soviet cosmonaut Major Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit Earth, in his space suit. Gagarin's 108-minute mission on April 12, 1961 marked a historic achievement for the Soviet Union. [AP Photo]
Russia on Monday celebrated the 60th anniversary of the legendary flight that made Yuri Gagarin the first man in space, a major source of national pride for millions of his countrymen.

Gagarin’s mission on April 12, 1961, marked a historic achievement for the Soviet Union, which beat the United States in a tight race to launch the first human into space.

The flight was limited to a single orbit because of questions about weightlessness, Gagarin was supposed to parachute out of the capsule on return because a soft-landing system was not ready yet.

In a letter to his wife, Valentina, Gagarin asked her to raise their daughters “not as little princesses, but as real people”, and to feel free to remarry if his mission proved fatal.

“Poyekhali!” (Off we go!), the cosmonaut shouted as he took off at 9:07am Moscow time on April 12, 1961.

The 27-year-old cosmonaut’s mission was fraught with drama: a break in data transmission, glitches involving antennae, a retrograde rocket, and the separation of modules.

But the flight went off safely, and Gagarin became a poster boy for the communist world and is still a national idol 53 years after his death in a jet training accident.

Gagarin bailed out as planned and parachuted onto a field near the Volga River about 720km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow.

On April 14, the cosmonaut was flown to Moscow, where he was greeted by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and driven into town on a highway lined with cheering Russians.

He died on March 27, 1968, after the MiG-15 jet fighter he was flying crashed near the town of Novosyolovo.

The Vostok spaceship similar to that used by Yuri Gagarin and other cosmonauts to orbit Earth on public display in Moscow on April 29, 1968. [AP Photo]
A Russian Vostok rocket on its launcher. The Vostok spacecraft's chief designer Sergei Korolyov was eager to cement the Soviet edge in space after the October 1957 launch of Sputnik, the world's first manmade satellite. [AP Photo]
Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, right, greets cosmonaut Major Yuri Gagarin at the Vnukovo airport in Moscow on Friday, April 14, 1961. [TASS News Agency via AP]
Gagarin, standing in an open car, waves to crowds of spectators as he drives into London from the London airport, on Tuesday, July 11, 1961. [AP Photo]
Gagarin holds a gold medal awarded to him by the British Interplanetary Society after his press conference at the Soviet exhibition in Earls Court, London, the United Kingdom, on July 11, 1961. [Bob Dear/AP Photo]
Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, left, opens a box of Russian cigarettes while sitting beside Russia's spaceman Gagarin at a reception during the four-day celebration at the Russian Embassy in Havana, on Wednesday, July 26, 1961. [AP Photo]
Valentina V Tereshkova, the first woman to orbit Earth, with Gagarin, the first man to orbit Earth, during a press conference they held at the United Nations Building in New York on October 16, 1963. [AP Photo]
The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961, made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the US put a man on the moon more than eight years later. [TASS News Agency via AP]
