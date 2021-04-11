Live

Ash-covered St Vincent braces for more volcanic eruptions

Although no one has been reported killed or injured by the blast, experts say the worst may be yet to come.

Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent. [Robertson S. Henry/Reuters]
People who ignored an initial warning to evacuate the area closest to a volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent raced to get clear on Saturday, a day after it erupted with an explosion that shook the ground, spewed ash skyward and blanketed the island in a layer of fine volcanic rock.

The eruption of La Soufriere – its first large one since 1979 – transformed the island’s lush towns and villages into gloomy, grey versions of themselves.

A strong sulphur smell was unavoidable on Saturday and ash covered everything, creeping into homes, cars and noses, and obscuring the sunshine that makes the island so popular with tourists.

Scientists warn that the explosions could continue for days, even weeks, and that the worst could be yet to come.

“The first bang is not necessarily the biggest bang this volcano will give,” Richard Robertson, a geologist with the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, said during a news conference.

About 16,000 people have had to flee their ash-covered communities with as many belongings as they could carry.

The ash has forced the cancellation of several flights, and poor visibility limited evacuations in some areas. Officials warned that St. Lucia to the north and Grenada to the south could get light ashfall, though most of it was expected to head northeast into the Atlantic Ocean.

Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines. [Robertson S Henry/Reuters]
Plumes of ash rise from the volcano which erupted for the first time in 40 years on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent on Friday, prompting thousands of people to evacuate. [Orvil Samuel/AP Photo]
Houses and streets covered with ash after the eruption on the north side of the island of St Vincent. [Handout/CDEMA via EPA]
The blast from the volcano sent plumes of ash 6km (3.7 miles) into the air, the local emergency management agency said. [Handout/UWI Seismic Research Centre via AFP]
Soldiers and residents stand next to a car covered in volcanic ash in Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent. [Orvil Samuel/AP Photo]
A woman and a girl wearing protective head coverings walk on a street covered with volcanic ash a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Kingstown. [Lucanus Ollivierre/AP Photo]
A man rides his bicycle past fields covered with volcanic ash in Kingstown. [Lucanus Ollivierre/AP Photo]
A cloud of volcanic ash hovers over Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. [Lucanus Ollivierre/AP Photo]
