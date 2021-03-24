Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Cars become home for Spain’s pandemic casualties

In a sign of deep financial crisis, people unable to afford rent or mortgage payments are living in their cars.

Juan Jiménez, 60, lies down in his car which is now his home, in Pamplona, northern Spain. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Juan Jiménez, 60, lies down in his car which is now his home, in Pamplona, northern Spain. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
24 Mar 2021

When the social worker called to tell Javier Irure that he was being evicted, the 65-year-old Spaniard could not fathom that he could end up homeless after five decades of manual labour.

“I grabbed some clothes, a few books and other things, wrapped them up in a bedsheet and told myself, ‘I have one more roof to put over my head: my car,'” Irure said from inside the old compact car that has been his shelter for the past three months.

Irure belongs to the multitude of economic victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

He managed to avoid getting COVID-19, but the labour slowdown caused by restrictions on movement and social activities the Spanish government imposed to control the spread of the virus proved lethal to his financial stability.

Irure, who started working at age 13 as a hotel bellhop, was working as a professional cleaner when the pandemic hit Spain last year and dried up his sources of income. Before long, Irure was turned out of his rented apartment.

He tried to get help from public social services, but he relies on aid from the local charity group Ayuda Mutua.

“You feel like a pendulum” dealing with the official bureaucracy, Irure said. “Going from one window to another, from calls that are never answered to vague promises.”

The pandemic has been particularly hard on Spain’s economy due to its reliance on tourism and the service sector. The country’s left-wing government has maintained a furlough programme to reduce the impact, but more than a million jobs have been wiped out.

While close-knit families have sustained many citizens who otherwise might have ended up destitute, confining people at home also has strained Spanish family life, as seen in a spike in divorce rates. The breakdown of households has left more individuals on their own.

Catholic aid organisation Cáritas Española said earlier this month that approximately a half-million more people, or 26 percent of all its aid recipients, have reached out for help since the start of the pandemic. Cáritas opened up 13 centres dedicated to assisting the homeless since the pandemic began.

Like Irure, Juan Jiménez had no option but to live in his second-hand car, where he has slept for close to a year.

Jiménez, 60, saw his mortgage payments spiral out of control and his marriage crumble after he and his wife bought a bigger house. The 620 euros ($740) he received in government aid in recent months went to his seven children, he said.

“I dream of having all my children under one roof, but it is better that I am here,” Jiménez said. “They have their lives, and I would only be a problem.”

Jiménez and Irure move their cars from one parking spot to another on the outskirts of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, where they once had homes. They do so to avoid drawing attention to themselves.

“When I wake up in the morning, I ask myself, ‘What am I doing here?'” Jiménez said from his car, which is cluttered with clothes, blankets, and bags stuffed full of everything he owns.

“We are invisible beings. Nobody wants to look at us. Nobody wants to know anything about us,” he said. “We do not exist.”

Jiménez lives in his second-hand car after his life collapsed when he and his wife bought a bigger house, only for mortgage payments to spiral out of control and for their marriage to crumble after the economic slowdown. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Jiménez lives in his second-hand car after his life collapsed when he and his wife bought a bigger house, only for mortgage payments to spiral out of control and for their marriage to crumble after the economic slowdown. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Advertisement
"When I wake up in the morning, I ask myself, 'What am I doing here?'" Jiménez said from his car, which is cluttered with clothes, blankets, and bags stuffed full of everything he owns. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
"When I wake up in the morning, I ask myself, 'What am I doing here?'" Jiménez said from his car, which is cluttered with clothes, blankets, and bags stuffed full of everything he owns. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Jimenez stands in the place where he lived for six months before using his car as a home. "I dream of having all my children under one roof, but it is better that I am here," Jiménez said. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Jimenez stands in the place where he lived for six months before using his car as a home. "I dream of having all my children under one roof, but it is better that I am here," Jiménez said. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Javier Irure, 65, had only one possible roof to put over his head when he was evicted: his car. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Javier Irure, 65, had only one possible roof to put over his head when he was evicted: his car. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Javier Irure cleans the condensation from his car's window. Irure, who started working at age 13 as a hotel bellhop, was working as a professional cleaner when the pandemic hit Spain last year and dried up his sources of income. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Javier Irure cleans the condensation from his car's window. Irure, who started working at age 13 as a hotel bellhop, was working as a professional cleaner when the pandemic hit Spain last year and dried up his sources of income. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
"I grabbed some clothes, a few books and other things, wrapped them up in a bedsheet and told myself, 'I have one more roof to put over my head: my car,'" Irure said. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
"I grabbed some clothes, a few books and other things, wrapped them up in a bedsheet and told myself, 'I have one more roof to put over my head: my car,'" Irure said. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Irure managed to avoid getting COVID-19, but the labour slowdown caused by restrictions on movement and social activities the Spanish government imposed to control the spread of the virus proved lethal to his financial stability. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Irure managed to avoid getting COVID-19, but the labour slowdown caused by restrictions on movement and social activities the Spanish government imposed to control the spread of the virus proved lethal to his financial stability. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
The pandemic has been particularly hard on Spain's economy due to its reliance on tourism and the service sector. The country's left-wing government has maintained a furlough programme to reduce the impact, but more than a million jobs have been wiped out. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
The pandemic has been particularly hard on Spain's economy due to its reliance on tourism and the service sector. The country's left-wing government has maintained a furlough programme to reduce the impact, but more than a million jobs have been wiped out. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Indian devotees celebrate Holi, ignore COVID curbs

People dance during Lathmar Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

With most deaths in Europe, UK marks COVID lockdown anniversary

March 24, 2020: An almost empty Westminster Bridge stands backdropped by the early morning sun on the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, on the first day of Britain's first lockdown to try to fight the spread of coronavirus, in London. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]

In Pictures: They fled Myanmar to defy orders to kill protesters

Police officers who fled Myanmar display the three-finger salute at an undisclosed location bordering Myanmar in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Enormous blaze at Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Fire consumes parts of Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar. [MD Jamal Photography via Reuters]
Most Read

Massive container ship Ever Given blocks Suez Canal: Live

A large container ship container ship registered in Panama ran aground in the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking passage of other ships and causing a traffic jam for cargo vessels [EPA-EFE]

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

Workers are seen next to a container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal [Handout: Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Suez canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off

The 400-meter long container ship Ever Given’s hull became wedged length-ways across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, causing a gridlock of at least 100 vessels [Handout: Marina Passos/Suez Canal via AFP]

India reports novel COVID-19 variant, daily deaths at year’s high

A health worker takes a nasal swab from a migrant worker to test for COVID at a bus station in Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir [Channi Anand/AP]