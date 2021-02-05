Live

In Pictures: Protesters rally for Myanmar’s democracy across Asia

People take to the streets of New Delhi, Seoul and Jakarta in support of anti-coup protesters rallying in Myanmar.

People march towards the Myanmar embassy during a protest in solidarity with Myanmar democracy in Seoul, South Korea. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
5 Feb 2021

Protests in India, Indonesia and South Korea took place on Friday, with demonstrators calling for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar following a military coup.

The solidarity rallies saw people march in Seoul, New Delhi and Jakarta, expressing support for the protesters in Myanmar who demand the release of the country’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military seized power on Monday, detaining Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and bringing to an abrupt halt an uneasy dalliance with democracy that had followed decades of oppressive military rule.

Suu Kyi, 75, has not been seen since her arrest. Police have filed charges against her for illegally importing and using six walkie-talkie radios found at her home.

The military has alleged the November parliamentary elections, which her party won in a landslide, were rigged.

They have not provided any evidence to back their claims. The electoral body has also rejected military claims.

A woman holds up the three-finger salute and calls for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar. [Stringer/AFP]
Supporters give roses to police during protests in Myanmar. [Stringer/AP]
Staff of the Ministry of Ethnic Affairs hold up signs with red ribbons as they pose for photos in protest against the military coup in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. [Stringer/AFP]
A man holds banners carrying pictures of Myanmar's detained leader during a protest in front of Myanmar embassy in Seoul, South Korea. The banners read: "Release Aung San Suu Kyi immediately." [Lee Jin-man/AP]
People march towards the Myanmar embassy during a protest in Seoul, South Korea. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
People release pigeons during a protest outside Myanmar's embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
People carry placards during a protest outside Myanmar's embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
A woman holds a poster of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing with his face crossed out during a protest in India's New Delhi. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Myanmar citizens living in India's New Delhi hold placards during a protest organised by the Chin Refugee Committee against the military coup in Myanmar. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
