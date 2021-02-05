In Pictures: Protesters rally for Myanmar’s democracy across Asia

Protests in India, Indonesia and South Korea took place on Friday, with demonstrators calling for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar following a military coup.

The solidarity rallies saw people march in Seoul, New Delhi and Jakarta, expressing support for the protesters in Myanmar who demand the release of the country’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military seized power on Monday, detaining Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and bringing to an abrupt halt an uneasy dalliance with democracy that had followed decades of oppressive military rule.

Suu Kyi, 75, has not been seen since her arrest. Police have filed charges against her for illegally importing and using six walkie-talkie radios found at her home.

The military has alleged the November parliamentary elections, which her party won in a landslide, were rigged.

They have not provided any evidence to back their claims. The electoral body has also rejected military claims.