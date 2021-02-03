Live

In Pictures: ‘Out-of-control’ bushfire burns homes in Australia

Thousands of people urged to evacuate as dozens of homes engulfed by wildfire outside Australia’s western city of Perth.

A Department of Fire And Emergency Services firefighter battles the Wooroloo Bushfire, northwest of Perth. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]
A Department of Fire And Emergency Services firefighter battles the Wooroloo Bushfire, northwest of Perth. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]
3 Feb 2021

Strong winds threatening to fan a bushfire have prompted Australia to urge thousands of people to leave their homes in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, complicating a lockdown after the state detected its first coronavirus infection in 10 months.

The fire has destroyed a swath of more than 9,000 hectares (22,240 acres) and 71 homes, the authorities say, in a reminder of blazes that destroyed millions of hectares of habitat in the country’s east a year ago.

As firefighters battled a blaze in steep, inhospitable terrain, authorities told residents of Bullsbrook, a suburb of 6,600 in Australia’s fourth-largest city, to ignore a stay-home order and leave immediately as hot, dry weather picked up.

“We know how quickly things can go bad,” state Premier Mark McGowan told a news conference, adding that one of his acquaintances had lost their home.

“They are expecting extremely strong winds. That is why we are saying, if you can leave, please leave now. Please act to save your life.”

At the same time, 2 million residents of the city are under a five-day lockdown until Friday, after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the highly contagious variant of the virus first detected in the UK.

The rules require them to stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise, while visits to hospitals and nursing homes are banned.

“It’s important everyone should have a plan and when emergency service personnel ask you to act on that plan, that trumps any lockdown orders,” David Littleproud, the emergency management minister, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“There should be no confusion about that.”

No deaths have been reported from the fires, the origins of which are still unknown.

An out-of-control wildfire burning near Perth has destroyed dozens of homes and threatens more. [Evan Collis/DFES/AP Photo]
An out-of-control wildfire burning near Perth has destroyed dozens of homes and threatens more. [Evan Collis/DFES/AP Photo]
A helicopter flies overhead as its crew battles the Wooroloo Bushfire, northwest of Perth, on February 2. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]
A helicopter flies overhead as its crew battles the Wooroloo Bushfire, northwest of Perth, on February 2. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]
Hundreds of people have fled the area since the bushfire was sparked on Monday, with many sleeping in evacuation centres overnight. [Greg Bell/DFES/AP]
Hundreds of people have fled the area since the bushfire was sparked on Monday, with many sleeping in evacuation centres overnight. [Greg Bell/DFES/AP]
Dozens of homes have been destroyed. [Evan Collis/DFES/AP Photo]
Dozens of homes have been destroyed. [Evan Collis/DFES/AP Photo]
The Rapid Damage Assessment team says 56 homes have been lost to the blaze and the number is expected to rise as they work through the Perth Hills area. [Paul Kane/Getty Images]
The Rapid Damage Assessment team says 56 homes have been lost to the blaze and the number is expected to rise as they work through the Perth Hills area. [Paul Kane/Getty Images]
Several emergency warnings were issued, with conditions set to worsen later Wednesday and strong gusting winds expected to fan the flames. [Evan Collis/DFES/AP Photo]
Several emergency warnings were issued, with conditions set to worsen later Wednesday and strong gusting winds expected to fan the flames. [Evan Collis/DFES/AP Photo]
Residents across the region have been asked to evacuate. [Evan Collis/DFES/AP Photo]
Residents across the region have been asked to evacuate. [Evan Collis/DFES/AP Photo]
Six firefighters received minor injuries - including one who officials said suffered burns but continued fighting the blaze - but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported so far. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]
Six firefighters received minor injuries - including one who officials said suffered burns but continued fighting the blaze - but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported so far. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]
Perth and its surrounds had been in lockdown since Sunday as a pandemic precaution, but those threatened by the fire were exempted from the stay-at-home order so they could evacuate. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]
Perth and its surrounds had been in lockdown since Sunday as a pandemic precaution, but those threatened by the fire were exempted from the stay-at-home order so they could evacuate. [Evan Collis/DFES/Reuters]

