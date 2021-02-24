Live

In Pictures: Ecuador Indigenous people march against ‘vote fraud’

Indigenous presidential candidate Perez wants a recount in 17 of Ecuador’s 24 provinces as his supporters rally in the capital Quito.

An Indigenous supporter of Ecuadorean presidential candidate for the Pachakutik movement, Yaku Perez, takes part in a march towards the National Electoral Council in Quito. [Rodrigo Buendia/AFP]
24 Feb 2021

Hundreds of Indigenous protesters have descended on the Ecuadorean capital Quito demanding a recount of the February 7 presidential election after official results showed that Indigenous activist Yaku Perez did not advance to the runoff vote.

Perez, 51, has been walking through the Andean nation to denounce what he calls manipulation of poll statements that left him in third place, after left-wing economist Andres Arauz and conservative banker Guillermo Lasso.

The elections council on Sunday confirmed that Arauz and Lasso will advance to the April 11 runoff, with the final tally showing Perez less than a percentage point behind Lasso.

Perez wants a recount in 17 of Ecuador’s 24 provinces.

Demonstrators arrived by bus in southern Quito on Tuesday carrying the flag of the Pachakutik party that backs Perez. They congregated in a park and shouted slogans including “transparency yes, fraud no.”

“We are going to give the National Electoral Council one last chance,” Perez said at a rally in a Quito park. “This fraud cannot go unpunished, nobody can hide it.”

He later took boxes with more than 16,000 poll statements that he says show inconsistencies to the elections council.

Candidates can file objections or contest the results of the vote before the electoral council or the elections court.

Arauz won the first round with 32.72 percent of the votes, while Lasso got 19.74 percent and Perez came in third place with 19.39 of the votes.

Perez made a surprisingly strong showing after running on a platform to protect water resources from the mining industry and to recover money from corruption by previous leaders.

A supporter of Ecuador's Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez joins the march to the prosecutor's office in Quito. [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Members of Indigenous communities and supporters of presidential candidate Yaku Perez march in Quito. Perez made a surprisingly strong showing after running on a platform to protect water resources from the mining industry and to recover money from corruption by previous leaders. [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Indigenous people and farmers march from Loja towards Quito. Perez wants a recount in 17 of Ecuador's 24 provinces after he came in the third place. [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Protesters congregated in a park in Quito and shouted slogans including "Transparency yes, fraud no." [Jose Jacome/EPA]
Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez stands with supporters in front of the prosecutor's office in Quito. Perez, 51, has been walking through the Andean nation to denounce what he calls manipulation of poll statements that left him in third place, after left-wing economist Andres Arauz and conservative banker Guillermo Lasso. [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
The elections council on Sunday confirmed that Arauz and Lasso will advance to the April 11 runoff, with the final tally showing Perez less than a percentage point behind Lasso. [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Police stand guard after Ecuador's Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez marched to the prosecutor's office in Quito. [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Final results showed Perez was less than a percentage point behind second placed Lasso - a conservative banker. [Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo]
