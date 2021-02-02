Live

In Pictures: Winter ‘storm of the century’ batters US Northeast

Flights canceled and vaccination drive halted as winter storm warnings and weather advisories put in place across the Northeast.

A man removes snow from a street during a winter storm in Weehawken, New Jersey. [Kena Betancur/AFP]
2 Feb 2021

A powerful winter storm engulfed the US Northeast on Monday, blanketing much of the region in heavy snow, blasting coastal areas with high winds and bringing New York City and other major urban centres nearly to a standstill.

Power outages driven by wind and heavy, wet snow are possible overnight across the region, but none had been reported by early Monday evening.

“It’s the storm of the century!” predicted snowplough operator James Carew, 56, of Union, New Jersey, noting he had been clearing snow for 30 years.

Winter storm warnings and weather advisories were in place across the region. Outdoor subway service in New York City and PATH commuter trains linking Manhattan and New Jersey were suspended. The city closed public school buildings through Tuesday.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York City and 44 other counties and warned of possible road closures in the hours ahead.

“This is a dangerous situation. A life-threatening situation,” Cuomo told a news conference. “Expect closures. It’s going to get very bad very quickly.”

More than 90 percent of flights at New York City-area airports were cancelled, said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and operations suspended at La Guardia and John F Kennedy airports in Queens.

COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing locations were forced to close or change schedules.

In Boston, health officials closed a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Reggie Lewis Center, a large indoor sports centre.

A woman walks through Times Square during a snowstorm in Manhattan, New York. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City after blanketing the nation's capital. [Kena Betancur/AFP]
The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine - a swath home to tens of millions of people - and forecast snowfall of 45-60 centimetres (18-24 inches) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. [Angela Weiss/AFP]
People push a taxi cab stuck in the snow during a winter storm in New York City. [Angela Weiss/AFP]
Pedestrians gather beside the frozen Central Park Pond during a snowstorm in Manhattan, New York. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Snowploughs clear 42nd Street during a winter storm in New York City. [Angela Weiss/AFP]
The New York City area had scattered power outages by early evening, affecting about 3,200 homes and businesses in the city and its suburbs, 4,000 in New Jersey and 1,200 in Connecticut. [Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]
Hundreds of flights and many trains and were cancelled, and aboveground New York City subway service stopped at 2pm [Wong Maye-E/AP Photo]
A man walks past the Charging Bull statue during a snowstorm in New York's financial district. [Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]
