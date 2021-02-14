Live

In Pictures: Protest in Cyprus draws water cannon, arrests

Police in Nicosia use water cannon, tear gas to disperse protesters rallying against corruption and COVID response.

Hundreds gathered in Nicosia to protest against government corruption and coronavirus restrictions. [Christina Assi/AFP]
14 Feb 2021

Police in Cyprus have used water cannon and tear gas to break up a protest against corruption and lockdown measures imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic, witnesses said.

Several hundred people had gathered to protest on Saturday just beyond the medieval walls of Nicosia, the capital of the east Mediterranean island.

At least one person who said he was struck on the head by police was taken to hospital.

Cyprus has been rocked by allegations of graft in a lucrative citizenship-for-investment programme, which was abruptly cancelled last November after an Al Jazeera investigation revealed secret footage of a senior state official offering to arrange a passport for a fictitious Chinese investor with a criminal record.

Despite it being halted, the uproar over the scandal-hit scheme has persisted, with comments from opposition politicians, newspaper editorials and Cypriot social media users pointing to endemic corruption.

“Partition and corruption go hand-in-hand,” read one banner held by protesters, referring to the ongoing division of Cyprus. Another said: “It’s Capitalism, Stupid!” with a picture of a Cypriot passport.

Violence at protests in Cyprus is highly unusual.

Authorities had banned the gathering, citing coronavirus restrictions that allow people out twice a day for mainly essential errands.

Protesters scuffle with riot police in the centre of Nicosia. [Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP]
Protesters had gathered at a park in central Nicosia where they were surrounded by dozens of police in riot gear. [Christina Assi/AFP]
Protesters also voiced anger over the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has battered the Cypriot economy and triggered stringent lockdown restrictions. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Police said that at least eight demonstrators were taken into custody and that the demonstration was dispersed in line with a government order against public gatherings due to ongoing COVID restrictions. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Protesters and activists are sprayed with a water cannon during a rally against corruption and COVID-19 restriction measures. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
Police officers detain a protester during the rally in Nicosia. Police said six people were fined for violating COVID rules. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
A man and woman tend to an injured person lying on the ground during the protests. [Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP]
Riot police detain one of the protesters. Police said the demonstrators had been warned in advance that their rally was illegal, adding that officers had resorted to force only after being pelted with rocks. [Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP]
