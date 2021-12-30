In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Songs and tears at interfaith service for Tutu

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and retired Anglican archbishop died Sunday at the age of 90.

Youth sings National Anthem during the Inter-Faith religious service in memory of Tutu, in Cape Town
The South African Youth Choir sings the South African national anthem during the interfaith service at City Hall in memory of South African anti-apartheid icon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town. [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
Published On 30 Dec 2021

An interfaith, musical memorial to South Africa’s revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a Buddhist monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town farewelled its first Black Anglican Archbishop.

The colourful service at City Hall for Tutu, who died on Sunday, was attended by his family members and politicians, many wearing purple in honour of the Nobel peace laureate’s trademark purple clerical shirt.

The event peaked when the 1980 chart-topper “Paradise Road”, which became an unofficial anthem for the struggle against apartheid, was emotionally performed by bare-footed South African singer Zolani Mahola.

Tutu died peacefully at a care centre on Sunday, just three months after his 90th birthday, prompting tributes to pour in from around the world.

Ahead of his funeral on Saturday, numerous events are being held across South Africa to remember the stalwart of the liberation struggle, who was also an outspoken critic of human rights abuses across the world.

He coined the phrase “Rainbow Nation” at the advent of South Africa’s democracy, and that ideal was on full display at Wednesday night’s memorial.

Despite limited numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was plenty of pomp and ceremony at the event, with music from the South African Youth Choir and guitarist Jonathan Butler, among others.

The Cape Town-born Grammy-nominated Butler, who flew in from Los Angeles and whose music was popular during the apartheid struggle, had some in the audience – including a rabbi and a Buddhist monk – dancing in their seats.

Prayers were offered from Christian, Buddhist, Jewish, Traditional African and Muslim leaders.

Indigenous Khoisan people, dressed in skins and holding aloft an animal skull, also presented a tribute to Tutu.

Cheryl Carolus, an apartheid-struggle veteran member of the ruling ANC party attending the event, called on South Africans to keep striving for a better democracy.

“Freedom is not a spectator sport, it needs to be hands on … Tata, we will pick up your baton,” she said, using Tutu’s nickname.

“We give thanks for having 90 years of our father, almost against all odds,” said Carolus. “We know that he was not well over the last while, and that he, himself, was ready to go, and that he left us in peace”.

Khoi-San religious leaders pray during the Inter-Faith religious service in memory of Tutu, in Cape Town
Khoisan religious leaders pray during the interfaith religious service. [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
Advertisement
The City Hall is lit up in purple to honour of Desmond Tutu in Cape Town
City Hall is lit up in purple in honour of Tutu's traditional clerical attire. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
A Muslim cleric speaks during the Inter-Faith religious service in memory of Tutu, in Cape Town
The Muslim Judicial Council's Deputy President Maulana Abdul Khaliq Allie attended the commemoration. [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]
Mpho Tutu daughter of Desmond Tutu during the Inter-Faith religious service , in Cape Town
Mpho Tutu, daughter of the anti-apartheid icon, was also present. [Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE]
A group of different religious leaders during the Inter-Faith religious service in memory of Tutu, in Cape Town
South Africa is celebrating the life of the revered archbishop with a week of mourning. [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
A Jewish rabbi speaks during the Inter-Faith religious service in memory of Tutu, in Cape Town
A Jewish rabbi speaks in front of other religious leaders during the service at City Hall. [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
Advertisement
A statue of Nelson Mandela at a memorial service the City Hall in Cape Town
Portraits of Tutu flank a statue of Nelson Mandela at City Hall. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
South African musician sings during the Inter-Faith religious service in memory of Tutu, in Cape Town
South African musician Zolani Mahola sings during the service. [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
Granddaughters of Desmond Tutu comfort each other during the Inter-Faith religious service in memory of Tutu, in Cape Town
Granddaughters of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nyaniso Tutu-Burris and Lungi Morrison, comfort each other during the memorial. [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]
People attend a memorial service for Desmond Tutu, outside the City Hall in Cape Town
People attend a memorial service for Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, outside City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]