In Pictures: African champions Algeria win FIFA Arab Cup 2021

Algeria secure 2-0 victory in extra time over their neighbours Tunisia to win the Arab Cup.

Algeria goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi holds up the trophy after his team wins the Arab Cup final football match between Tunisia and Algeria at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 19 Dec 2021

Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbours Tunisia in the Arab Cup final at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

It added the Arab crown to the Africa Cup of Nations title Algeria won in 2019 and will defend in Cameroon next month.

The 31-year-old Sayoud made his international debut in Algeria’s opening game of the tournament but did not play again until coming on just past the hour mark in the final.

His thunderous 99th-minute shot gave Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen no chance and turned Sayoud into an instant national hero.

Brahimi scored on a breakaway with the last kick of the game as Tunisia pushed everyone up for a last-gasp corner and he raced away unchecked after the ball was cleared by the Algeria defence.

Both countries were playing without their European-based players and looked tired at the end of the 18-day tournament but kept pressing for goals against the backdrop of a raucous atmosphere delivered by a capacity 60,456 crowd.

The tournament was designed as a dress rehearsal for next year’s World Cup. It has been the first time fans have packed into some of the stadiums the Gulf Arab state built in preparation for the global showpiece tournament.

Thousands of fan-filled cars decorated with Algerian, Tunisian and Qatari flags headed north along the desert expressway leading to Al Bayt Stadium, about 50km north of the Qatari capital, Doha.

The stadium, which resembles a giant black and white Bedouin tent like those traditionally used by nomadic tribes in the Arab Gulf, will be the venue for the World Cup’s opening match.

Both teams line up in front of the winner's trophy prior to the start of the FIFA Arab Cup final football match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The heated game on Saturday seemed like it could be heading in either direction as both teams managed near-equal possession of the ball. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
60,456 fans attended FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final as Algeria defeated Tunisia. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Tunisia supporters cheer during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final football match between Tunisia and Algeria. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Algeria will defend their Cup of Nations crown in Cameroon next month, having ended a 29-year wait for the trophy in 2019. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Algeria supporters cheer during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final football match between Tunisia and Algeria at the Al-Bayt stadium in the Qatari city of Al-Khor. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The 16-team Arab Cup, organised by FIFA for the first time in the tournament's history, was a dry run for the 2022 World Cup using six stadiums in Qatar. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Algeria fans celebrate after their team wins the Arab Cup final football match against Tunisia. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Tunisian fans react in frustration after their team conceded a goal during the FIFA Arab Cup final. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar's Akram Afif, Algeria's forward Yacine Brahimi and Algeria's forward Youcef Belaili celebrate with their bronze, golden and silver ball awards, respectively, after the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final football match between Tunisia and Algeria. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

