Dozens dead as tornadoes rip through southern United States

More than 70 feared dead in Kentucky as severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple southern US states.

Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the southern US late Friday leaving a large path of destruction and unknown fatalities [Brett Carlsen/Getty Images]
Published On 11 Dec 2021

A devastating swarm of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and five other US states, killing dozens of people and leaving a trail of destroyed homes, factories and warehouses.

Videos and pictures shared on social media on Saturday from the city of Mayfield in Kentucky showed buildings torn apart by the storm with bent metal, fallen trees and dislodged bricks scattered across the streets and only the remnants of houses left behind.

Images of the tornadoes from US news channels showed a black cylinder sweeping across the ground, illuminated by intermittent blasts of lightning.

A number of counties in Kentucky were left devastated by at least four tornadoes that touched down. One smashed through a swathe of 320km (200 miles) of the state, Governor Andy Beshear said.

“I fear that there are more than 50 dead … probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it’s devastating,” Beshear said, adding it was the “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history”.

Meanwhile, at least two people died at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.

Several people remained unaccounted for as rescuers frantically searched for workers who may be trapped in the facility, Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters.

Here is a selection of pictures showing the devastation caused by the tornadoes.

Heavy damage is seen after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday. [Brett Carlsen/Getty Images]
Kentucky Governor Beshear, who declared a state of emergency, said the strongest tornado tore 200 miles (322km) through the state. [Brett Carlsen/Getty Images]
People work at the scene of a train derailment in Earlington, Kentucky. [Cheney Orr/Reuters]
The town courthouse was one of the many buildings damaged in Mayfield, Kentucky. [Brett Carlsen/Getty Images]
Emergency crews respond at a damaged Amazon.com, Inc warehouse after a tornado slammed through Edwardsville, Illinois. [Chris Phillips/Maverick Media Group via Reuters]
An interior view of tornado damage to the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield, Kentucky. [Brett Carlsen/Getty Images]
Amazon trucks are seen outside a damaged Amazon distribution centre in Edwardsville, Illinois. [Michael B Thomas/Getty Images via AFP]
US tornado
A number of counties in Kentucky were devastated by at least four tornadoes that touched down. [Brett Carlsen/Getty Images]
The death toll in Kentucky is likely more than 50, Governor Andy Beshear said. [Brett Carlsen/Getty Images]
First responders walk among the wreckage of a damaged Amazon distribution centre in Edwardsville, Illinois. [Michael B Thomas/Getty Images via AFP]

