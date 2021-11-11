Skip links

South Africa’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk dies

Former South African President FW de Klerk, who oversaw the end of apartheid in South Africa, has died at the age of 85.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and former South African President FW de Klerk addresses the Trinity College Law Society after he was presented with the Praeses Elit Award as a recognition of his key role in ending apartheid and his outstanding contribution to reconciliation in South Africa. [Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Published On 11 Nov 2021

FW de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at the age of 85.

De Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a spokesman for the FW de Klerk Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

It was de Klerk who in a speech to South Africa’s Parliament on February 2, 1990, announced that Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years. The announcement electrified a country that for decades had been scorned and sanctioned by much of the world for its brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid.

With South Africa’s isolation deepening and its once-solid economy deteriorating, de Klerk, who had been elected president just five months earlier, also announced in the same speech the lifting of the ban on the African National Congress and other anti-apartheid political groups.

Amid gasps, several members of parliament left the chamber as he spoke.

Nine days later, Mandela walked free.

Four years after that, Mandela was elected the country’s first Black president as Black South Africans voted for the first time.

By then, de Klerk and Mandela had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their often tense cooperation in moving South Africa away from institutionalised racism and towards democracy.

South African President FW de Klerk during his opening speech in Parliament on February 1, 1991, in Cape Town, South Africa. He announced the scrapping of the remaining apartheid laws. [AP Photo/Burger]
In this photo from September 14, 1991, South African President FW de Klerk shakes hands with Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Johannesburg. [John Parkin/AP Photo]
South African ANC leader Nelson Mandela, left, and President FW de Klerk, centre, are congratulated by then-US President Bill Clinton after jointly receiving the Liberty Medal at Independence Hall, Philadelphia on July 4, 1993. Mandela was elected president of South Africa the following year. [Susan Winters Cook/Getty Images]
South African Deputy President de Klerk and South African President Mandela pose with their Nobel Peace Prize Gold Medals and Diplomas in Oslo on December 10, 1993. The Nobel Committee praised the pair 'for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa'. [AP Photo]
Mandela and Tutu arrive for de Klerk's 70th birthday celebrations in Cape Town on March 17, 2006. [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
De Klerk and his wife Elita arrive to attend the national memorial service for late former South African President Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg on December 10, 2013. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Statues of de Klerk and Mandela stand side by side at the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa. [Masixole Feni/AP Photo]

