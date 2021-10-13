Skip links

11 dead after Typhoon Kompasu floods the Philippines

Tropical storm Kompasu has set off landslides and flash floods in the Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead.

The coastguard conducts a rescue operation on a rubber boat in the town of Santa Teresita, Cagayan province, Philippines. [Handout via EPA]
13 Oct 2021

A tropical storm has set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing.

More than 6,500 villagers have been evacuated from homes in several towns and cities swamped by floods and battered by pounding rains and wind that toppled trees and knocked out power supplies.

Typhoon Kompasu was last tracked over the South China Sea heading towards China’s Hainan Island and later Vietnam with sustained winds of 100km/h (62 mph) and gusts of 125km/h (78 mph), government forecasters said.

Six villagers died in landslides that hit their houses in the northern mountain province of Benguet and three others are still missing.

A security guard was swept away by strong waves while inspecting a seaport and drowned in Claveria, Cagayan, disaster response officials said.

In western Palawan province, four people died and four others went missing in flash floods in Narra, which was drenched by monsoon rains enhanced by the storm.

About 20 storms and typhoons each year lash the Philippines, which also lies in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the Southeast Asian archipelago one of the most disaster-prone in the world.

Rescuers carry a child along a river swollen with heavy rains from Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga, northern Philippines. [Handout via AP]
Rescuers search for victims in a house buried by a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Baguio. [AP Photo]
Rescuers carry the body of a victim who was caught in a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Baguio. [AP Photo]
Rescuers help residents navigate floodwaters in the municipality of Brooke's Point, Palawan, in the southwestern Philippines. [Handout via AP]
More than 6,500 villagers were evacuated from their homes in several towns and cities swamped by floods and battered by pounding rains and wind that toppled trees and knocked out power supplies. [Handout via EPA]
A person looks at floodwaters following the tropical cyclone Kompasu in Baguio. [Handout via Reuters]
Kompasu, with maximum sustained winds of 100km/h (62 mph), had absorbed remnants of an earlier cyclone before making landfall in the Philippines. [Handout via Reuters]

